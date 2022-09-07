Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept. 11, this year and my heart was torn between which day to reminisce about for this column and decided to touch on both. Our country will never forget the strikes against our country, our people and our patriotism to the United States of America. Old Glory is still flying. We still love our country, and your evil will not change our faith in God and Country.
God bless you all our Protectors who serve us 24/7 from the air, the sea, the streets and roads of small and big towns or while we carry on day to day — thank you — I fly my United States of America flag for us all — those who are gone — those currently serving — and those future service men and women, police officers, the first responders, dispatchers, fire fighters, the medical field workers and anyone else helping to make our country great.
Now on to a brighter note — grandparents. My grandparents were an important part of my life. My maternal grandmother passed away at age 18 when my mom was 2 years old, so I never got the pleasure of knowing this person who gave me the best mother and grandmother ever. My paternal grandparents were dear to me as they were all I had. They lived on a farm, and I spent lots of time visiting them in the summer and always on the holidays for family gatherings. I have lots of stories to share with you all in the upcoming months. Stories of mischief and fun growing up with large families on large farms.
Food seemed to be a very popular activity for grandparents when the grandchildren came. Great memories of special dishes such as fresh made biscuits, pies, dumplings, soups, stews, pots of beans, sweet potato biscuits, homemade pies and cookies, veggie and sweet puddings and fried chicken! Always good smells from grandma’s house! All of which will be covered in today’s column. A tradition that still happens today with my own grandsons.
A few times a month one of my grandchildren has spent the day with me. A few years ago, when we ran out of things to do we started baking. This has been so much fun — from cookies, brownies, camouflage cakes, cupcakes, and this past week we made bread. Not only have we developed math skills, reading skills, following directions, but we have also developed an awesome relationship between generations, many stories have passed between the two of us. This child has no desire to be a cook, but if the need arrives then he can do it. Make a memory today that will last a lifetime!
Our first bread to be made was banana bread.
BANANA BREAD
Cream 1/2 cup shortening with 2 eggs and 1 cup sugar. Add 2 cups flour, 1 tablespoon sour milk, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 2 ripe crushed bananas and 1/2 cup crushed nuts (optional). Mix well and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for one hour. For best results use a medium size baking pan.
PUMPKIN BREAD
This is a nice moist bread that is popular in the fall season. Cream together 2 2/3 cups sugar and 2/3 cup shortening. Stir in 4 beaten eggs, 2/3 cup water, and one can pumpkin (1 pound size). Sift together 3 1/3 cup flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 2 teaspoons baking soda, 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon cloves. Mix well with the wet ingredients. Add 2/3 cup chopped walnuts and 2/3 cup chopped dates (optional). Pour in two greased 9 x 5 x 3-inch pans. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour and 15 minutes.
GRANDMA’S ROSEMARY
DINNER ROLLS
1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast, 1/4 cup warm water (110° to 115°), 3 cups bread flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary divided, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 2/3 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°), 1 large egg, room temperature, 1/4 to 1/3 cup canola oil, 1 large egg yolk, 2 tablespoons 2% milk.
In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Place the flour, sugar, 2 teaspoons rosemary and salt in a food processor: pulse until blended. Add the warm milk, egg and yeast mixture; cover and pulse 10 times or until almost blended. While processing, gradually add oil just until dough pulls away from sides and begins to form a ball. Process 2 minutes longer to knead dough (dough will be very soft).
Transfer dough to a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide and shape into 12 balls. Roll each into a 15-in. rope. Starting at one end, loosely wrap dough around itself to form a coil. Tuck end under; pinch to seal. Place two inches apart on greased baking sheets. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes. For egg wash, in a small bowl, whisk egg yolk and milk; brush over rolls. Sprinkle it with remaining rosemary.
Bake at 350° until golden brown, 18-22 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks; serve warm.
EASTERN SHORE
SWEET POTATO BISCUITS
Mix 2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes with 3/4 cup sugar, 2 1/4 cups flour, 1 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 2 teaspoons baking powder. Add 5 tablespoons shortening last and mix dough. Roll dough and cut with biscuit cutter or roll into small balls 3/4 inch thick. Bake at 450 degrees for 20 — 25 minutes.
Those biscuits will go great with that fried chicken I mentioned earlier.
FRIED CHICKEN
Wash one frying chicken or broiler in cold water and cut into pieces. Soak in cold water for a few minutes with 1 teaspoon of salt. Drain chicken.
Season 1 1/2 cups flour with salt, pepper and paprika to taste. Heat 1 1/2 cups shortening in a fry pan.
Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture and place in the oil. Cook until golden brown on both sides — about 20 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels.
I usually mix my flour mixture in a brown paper bag and shake to coat. I also save the flour mixture to make a gravy in the grease when chicken is cooked.
GRANDMOTHER’S SOUTHERN COLLARD GREENS
3 tablespoons lard or shortening, divided, 1 large onion, chopped, 6 garlic cloves, minced, 1-1/2 pounds smoked ham hocks, 6 cups water, 2 teaspoons seasoned salt, 1 to 3 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes, 1/4 teaspoon sugar, 1 large bunch collard greens about 2 pounds, coarsely chopped.
In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat 1 tablespoon lard over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until tender. Add ham hocks, water, seasoned salt, pepper flakes, and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until meat is tender, 55-60 minutes.
Add collard greens, wine, and remaining 1 Tbsp. lard. Return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until greens are very tender, 55-60 minutes.
Remove meat from bones; finely chop and return to pan. Discard bones. Serve with a slotted spoon.
GRANDMOTHER’S
CORN PUDDING
4 large eggs, 1 cup whole milk, 1 can (15 ounces) cream-style corn, 1/2 cup sugar, 5 slices day-old bread crusts removed, 1 tablespoon butter softened.
In a bowl, beat eggs and milk. Add corn and sugar; mix well. Cut bread into 1/2-in. cubes and place in a greased 9-in. square baking dish. Pour egg mixture over bread. Dot with butter.
Bake, uncovered, at 350° until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 50-60 minutes.
GRANDMA’S PARTY POTATOES
12 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered, 2 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons milk, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened, 1 carton (8 ounces) French onion dip, paprika.
Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook until tender, 15-20 minutes. Drain. Mash the potatoes with butter, milk, salt and pepper until smooth. Add cream cheese and onion dip; mix well.
Spread in a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle it with paprika. Cover and refrigerate, 8 hours or overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 50-60 minutes.
This next one tastes just like Tastykake chocolate covered peanut butter cake!
GRANDMOTHER’S TANDY CAKE
4 large eggs, room temperature, 2 cups sugar, 1 cup 2% milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1-3/4 cups creamy peanut butter, 5 milk or dark chocolate candy bars 1.55 ounces each chopped, 2 tablespoons butter. Preheat the oven to 350°.
In a large bowl, beat eggs and sugar until thick and lemon colored. Beat in milk and vanilla. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt; gradually add to egg mixture and mix well.
Spread into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 15 minutes on a wire rack. Spread peanut butter over top; cool completely.
In a double boiler or metal bowl over simmering water, melt chocolate and butter; stir until smooth. Gently spread over peanut butter. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until firm.
