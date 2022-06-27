What a wonderful combination — Independence Day and the ending of the strawberry season. The summer is just getting underway with schools closed, swimming pools open and just a very few more trips to the all-u-can pick strawberry patches. As a child when we completed picking, loaded up in the back of the pickup farm truck and headed home - we were one sorry looking bunch - clothes wet from the heat, dirty faces and starving! As soon as we hit the yard we jumped out of the truck and ran to the water hose and soaked ourselves along with the pigs, cow and any chickens that didn’t run! I still remember the day mom rounded the back of the pickup and my younger brother turned the hose on her. He always said that it was me he was aiming for...I don't know since we were jumping and running and "acting country." I told her I was sorry days later and she said it did feel nice and cool!
Independence Day or 4th of July was always important for our family as it was my mother's, Laura Evelyn Hudson Hitchens, birthday. July 4th arrives this year on the first Monday of July. Each year we would gather on the farm at West Line Road to spend a day celebrating - making homemade ice cream, full course meals, desserts of various cakes, cold slices of watermelon, kids running, chickens and hogs screeching and whining if "some child" got in there - you might call this come down home country gatherings. Later years the annual holiday celebration would become Family Reunion Day.
Fly those American flags to honor the independence of our country and honor those who fought, have fought and are still fighting for our independence. We have celebrated this day since the 18th century and the American Revolution — officially declared on July 4, 1776. Celebrate with family and friends and enjoy the last few 'pickings' of strawberries!
STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD. 1/3 c. extra-virgin olive oil, 1/4 c. fresh lemon juice, 3 tbsp. honey, 1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar, 1 tbsp. poppy seeds, 2 tsp. Dijon mustard, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper, two 5-oz. containers baby spinach, 1 lb. strawberries, halved or sliced, 2 oranges, peeled and sliced, 1 1/2 c. chopped pecans, toasted, 4 oz. goat cheese, crumbled. For the dressing: in a small jar, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, vinegar, poppy seeds, mustard, salt, and pepper. Seal the jar and shake vigorously to combine. Set aside. For the salad: just before serving, add the spinach to a large bowl or platter; top with half of the strawberries and orange slices. Drizzle with half of the dressing; gently toss to coat. Top the salad with the remaining berries, orange slices, pecans, and goat cheese. Drizzle with your desired amount of the remaining dressing, and serve the remainder on the side, if you like.
STRAWBERRY MUFFINS. Nonstick cooking spray, 2 1/2 c. all-purpose flour, 1 c. granulated sugar, 2 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. baking soda, 1/2 tsp. salt, 3/4 c. melted unsalted butter, cooled, 2 large eggs, room temperature, 1/2 c. plain yogurt, room temperature, 2 tsp. vanilla extract, 2 c. chopped strawberries divided, 1 tbsp. sugar in the raw (optional). Preheat the oven to 375°. Line 12 regular muffin tips with paper cups, and spray cups with nonstick cooking spray. Stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Set aside. Whisk together the melted butter, eggs, yogurt, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients; stir together just until combined. Fold in 1 1/2 cups of the strawberries. (Batter will be thick.) Using a 2 1/4-inch scoop, drop a level scoop of batter into each lined muffin cup. Top scooped batter evenly with the remaining 1/2 cup berries; sprinkle with turbinado sugar, if desired. Bake until the tops are golden brown and the wooden pick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 22 minutes.
EASY STRAWBERRY PIE. 1 refrigerated pie crust, 1 1/2 qt. fresh strawberries stems removed halved, 3/4 c. granulated sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 3 tbsp. corn starch, whipped cream, for serving. For the crust: bake one refrigerated pie crust according to package directions. Let it cool completely. For the strawberry filling: mash 1 ½ cups of berries with a fork and combine with the sugar, vanilla and ¼ cup water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a low boil, stirring and mashing frequently, and cook until the fruit begins to soften and break down more, about 5 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and ½ cup water. Stir the cornstarch mixture into the simmering strawberry mixture and return the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and fold in the remaining fresh strawberries. Immediately transfer the strawberry mixture to the pie crust. Let cool slightly, about 15 minutes, then place in the refrigerator to cool completely, about 4 hours.
If you have a food processor you will love this recipe! STRAWBERRY BUTTER 1/2 c. sliced strawberries, 1 stick softened salted butter. Combine strawberries and butter in a food processor. Pulse on and off until the butter is combined. Spread on toasted pound cake or bread.
GRILLED CHICKEN & STRAWBERRY WRAP 2 whole boneless, skinless chicken breasts, 1/2 c. bottled balsamic vinaigrette, 1 whole package (12 ounces) mixed salad greens, 12 whole medium strawberries, hulled and quartered, 4 whole green onions, sliced (white and light green parts), 1/4 c. pecans, chopped, 4 oz. goat cheese crumbled, 6 large whole wheat tortillas. Place the chicken breasts in a large plastic storage bag. Seal the bag, leaving a small opening, then use a rolling pin to pound the breasts until they're a uniform thickness. Pour in half the balsamic vinaigrette, then seal the bag and marinate in the fridge for one hour. After the chicken has marinated, grill it until it's done in the middle, about five minutes per side. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool slightly. Dice up the chicken when it's cool enough to handle. Add the salad greens to a large bowl. Add half of the remaining dressing and toss it to coat the greens. Add more if it needs it. Add the strawberries, chicken, green onions, and pecans. Toss it gently a few times until it's all combined. Top with crumbled goat cheese and toss a couple of times. Place an equal amount of salad down the middle of each tortilla. Roll up, then slice in half. Serve wraps with chips and extra strawberries.
STRAWBERRY BREAKFAST TACOS. 2 tablespoons butter, 6 flour tortillas (6 inches), 1/3 cup cream cheese, softened, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/3 cup vanilla yogurt, 1-3/4 cups quartered fresh strawberries. In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon butter over medium-low heat. Add 1 tortilla; cook each side until light golden, 1-2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining butter and tortillas. Beat together cream cheese, honey and cinnamon; slowly mix in yogurt until blended. Spread tortillas with cream cheese mixture, top with strawberries.
STRAWBERRY-BANANA BREAD ¾ cup all-purpose flour, ¾ cup white whole-wheat flour, ½ teaspoon baking powder, ¼ teaspoon baking soda, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened, ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened, 3 tablespoons canola oil or grapeseed oil, ¾ cup granulated sugar, 1 large egg, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 cup mashed ripe banana about 2 bananas, ¾ cup chopped fresh strawberries. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl; set aside. Beat cream cheese, butter and oil on medium speed in the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add sugar; beat until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the flour mixture alternately with banana, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Fold in strawberries. Spoon into the prepared pan. Bake until a wooden skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 65 to 75 minutes. (Shield with foil after 45 minutes, if needed, to prevent excessive browning.) Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove from the pan and cool completely, about 1 1/2 hours.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE COOKIES Cooking spray, 3/4 c. chopped strawberries, 1 tbsp. lemon juice, 1/2 c. plus 1 tbsp. granulated sugar, 2 c. all-purpose flour, 1/2 tsp. baking powder, 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, 1/2 c. butter softened, 1/4 c. packed light brown sugar, 1 large egg, 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract. For the filling: 4 tbsp. cream cheese, softened, 3 tbsp. powdered sugar, zest of 1 lemon. Preheat the oven to 350°. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray. Make cookie dough. In a small bowl, stir strawberries, lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon granulated sugar until combined. Let sit for 10 minutes, then drain. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter, remaining ½ cup sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla extract, then stir in flour mixture until just combined. Using a wooden spoon, very gently fold in strawberries. Set aside. Filling: Line a large plate or baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, and lemon zest until smooth. Scoop into 12 small balls (about 1 ½ teaspoons each) and place on a prepared baking sheet. Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop heaping tablespoons of dough (about 24 balls) and flatten into pancake-like circles on the baking sheet. Place cream cheese filling on top of 12 pieces of dough. Place remaining dough on top of filling and pinch edges together. Roll gently into balls. Arrange stuffed cookie dough balls two inches apart on baking sheets and bake until cookies are set and just golden around edges, about 18 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.