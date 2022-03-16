St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated on Thursday, March 17, this year with the first day of spring following behind on Sunday, March 20, These holidays are very popular because we realize winter is ”slowly” leaving, and spring is awaiting the snow and ice to melt so we can begin spring planting! This year, more than ever, there will be more gardens planted than ever due to high food prices.
If you are going to grow and can your vegetables just get those canning supplies early due to demand and shortages. Freezing homegrown vegetables and canning fruits, jellies and vegetables saves a lot of money at the market and is healthier for you. Opening the cabinet doors and viewing your canned handiwork to be enjoyed in the months to come is a satisfying feeling — and extremely tasty!
Today’s recipes are Irish as my mother was Irish, descending from the McCabe’s and Hudson clans. These recipes include some she would make year around, not just for St. Patrick’s celebrations. I must tell you a story from the kitchen years ago. In the early 1970s, my young boys were in school and I made some sugar cookies tinted green to have with milk after dinner. So I got creative and decided to tint my potatoes mint green in color for the occasion. Dinner time came and I put the corned beef brisket on the table with fresh asparagus spears, macaroni and cheese and green tinted scalloped potatoes. All you could hear was “Yuck!” No one would eat them ... except me! That’s right, three more pounds on the waistline! Enjoy the recipes!
IRISH SODA BREAD
4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for currants, 4 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, 1 3/4 cups cold buttermilk, shaken, 1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten, 1 teaspoon grated orange zest, 1 cup dried currants.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the butter and mix on low speed until the butter is mixed into the flour. With a fork, lightly beat the buttermilk, egg, and orange zest together in a measuring cup. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture. Combine the currants with 1 tablespoon of flour and mix into the dough. It will be very wet.
Dump the dough onto a well-floured board and knead it a few times into a round loaf. Place the loaf on the prepared sheet pan and lightly cut an X into the top of the bread with a serrated knife.
Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. When you tap the loaf, it will have a hollow sound. Cool on a baking rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
SHEPHERD’S PIE
For the topping you’ll need: 4 large russet potatoes, peeled and quartered, 10 whole garlic cloves, peeled, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/4 to 1/2 cup beef broth, 4 tablespoons butter, softened, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, nonstick cooking spray.
Filling: 4 slices bacon, cut into thin strips, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, 2 medium onions, chopped, 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 pound ground beef, 2 to 3 medium carrots, roughly chopped, (about 1 cup), 3/4 cups frozen peas, thawed, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 2 tablespoons tomato paste, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup beef broth, 1 teaspoon finely minced fresh rosemary leaves, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese or cheddar, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves.
Prepare potato topping. In a large saucepan add the potatoes and garlic and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook, uncovered, until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain. Transfer the potatoes and garlic to a large bowl. Add the sour cream, 1/4 cup of the broth, butter, salt and pepper, and beat on low speed with a hand mixer until the potatoes are light and fluffy, about 1 to 2 minutes. If the mixture is too dry, add the remaining 1/4 cup broth. Do not overmix. Cover and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 10-inch round baking dish with nonstick spray.
Prepare filling. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook, stirring occasionally until browned and almost crisp, about 7 to 8 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plate; set aside. Add the oil to the drippings in the skillet and put over medium heat. Add the onions and 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are very soft and just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle in the sugar, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions begin to caramelize, about 3 minutes. Stir in the beef and cook, stirring occasionally, over medium-high heat, until the beef begins to brown, about 7 minutes. Add the carrots, peas, and garlic and cook, stirring, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and flour and cook, stirring, until well blended, about 2 minutes. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, and scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan, about 2 minutes Add the cooked bacon, the broth, rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and the pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until the sauce thickens, about 15 minutes. Spoon the meat mixture into the prepared baking dish. Spread the potato topping evenly over the beef mixture.
Bake until the filling is hot, the topping is lightly browned, and the edges are bubbly, about 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the cheese. Return to the oven and bake for 10 more minutes.
Let rest out of the oven for 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY MINT SHAKES
1-pint vanilla ice cream (2 cups), 1/4 cup whole milk, 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract, 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 3 or 4 drops green liquid food coloring, whipped cream and green sanding sugar, for garnish.
Blend the ice cream, milk, peppermint extract, vanilla and food coloring in a blender until smooth. Pour into one or two serving glasses and garnish with whipped cream and sanding sugar.
CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE
3 pound corned beef brisket with spice packet, 10 small red potatoes, 5 medium carrots, 1 large head cabbage.
Place corned beef in a Dutch oven and cover with water. Add spice packet, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until corned beef is just about fork-tender, about 2 hours.
While the corned beef is simmering, cut potatoes in half. Peel carrots and cut into 3-inch pieces. Cut cabbage into small wedges.
When corned beef has cooked for 2 hours, add potatoes and carrots; cook until vegetables are almost tender and meat is fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Add cabbage and cook until tender, about 15 more minutes.
Slice meat across the grain. Serve with vegetables and broth.
Next week we will explore some taste tempting spring favorites.
