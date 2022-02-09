There are several celebrations this weekend, but the Super Bowl will outshine many of them! Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 13, followed by Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and there are many birthdays including the late President Abraham Lincoln's on Feb. 12 and many others celebrating anniversaries. No matter what you are celebrating, enjoy today’s recipes, while staying home with family and friends.
This year the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face each other in the Super Bowl. The Rams have appeared in four Super Bowls but have only won one time. The Rams last played in the 2018 Super Bowl. The Cincinnati Bengals have appeared in only two Super Bowls but lost both games. It’s been more than 30 years, but the Bengals are back in "the bowl"!
Here are a few recipes from each of those respective teams’ towns for you to try.
A staple in Cincinnati for sporting events is SKYLINE CINCINNATI CHILI.
Ingredients: 5 cups water, 6 oz can of tomato paste, 1/2 oz baking chocolate, 1/4 cup chili powder, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp cumin, 1/4 tsp allspice, 1/4 tsp ground cloves, 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, or less, depending on your desired heat level, 1/8 tsp black pepper, 3/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp sugar, 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar, 1 1/4 lb. lean ground beef.
Directions: Add the water to a large pot. I like to use my Dutch oven for this. Add the tomato paste and chocolate and heat over medium heat stirring to combine for about 3 minutes. Add chili powder, cinnamon, garlic powder, cumin, allspice, cloves, red pepper flakes, black pepper, salt, sugar and vinegar. Next, crumble the raw ground beef into the pot with your fingers, then use a potato masher, whisk or fork to break up the meat into very fine pieces. Turn heat to high to bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down to medium low.
Cook, uncovered, for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, at a low boil stirring occasionally until sauce has thickened quite a bit. At this time, you can use this to top hot dogs, nachos or anything else you’d like to!
Los Angeles is known for its Hispanic culture and cuisine. Who doesn’t love a good taco or burrito? I know I love a good taco salad, but hold those beans! A favorite of many are the MEXICAN STREET TACOS.
You'll need 2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice, 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided, 3 cloves garlic, minced, 2 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon ground cumin,1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, 12 mini flour tortillas, warmed, 3/4 cup diced red onion, 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves,1 lime, cut into wedges.
Directions: In a medium bowl, combine soy sauce, lime juice, 1 tablespoon canola oil, garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano. In a gallon size Ziploc bag or large bowl, combine soy sauce mixture and steak; marinate for at least 1 hour up to 4 hours, turning the bag occasionally. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add steak and marinade, and cook, stirring often, until steak has browned, and marinade has reduced, about 5-6 minutes, or until desired doneness.
Serve steak in tortillas, topped with onion, cilantro and lime.
Most of us here are fans of the local teams, so here is a recipe closer to home that will surely hit the spot: OLD BAY CHICKEN WINGS.
Ingredients: 3 pounds chicken wings separated tips from drumettes, 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning, plus more for dusting,1 tablespoon lemon juice. Old Bay hot sauce for dipping if you like.
Directions: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Allow the wings to come to room temperature. Pat the chicken wings dry.
Make Old Bay sauce: Melt the butter in a small pot and whisk in the Old Bay and lemon juice. Let it cool enough to feel lukewarm. Mix the sauce again and toss the chicken wings in half the sauce.
Arrange the wings in one layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, aluminum foil, or Silpat, and bake at 425°F for 25 minutes.
Take the wings out of the oven and turn on the broiler. Set a rack about 6 inches under the broiler. Turn the wings over on the baking sheet and put under the broiler for 3-4 minutes, or until they are nicely browned.
Toss in the remaining sauce and set on a plate. Dust with more Old Bay and serve.
Lastly, I’d like to throw in a recipe where you should have no problem finding all the ingredients: IRISH CHEDDAR BACON JALAPENO POTATO SKINS.
Ingredients: 5 pounds medium-sized russet potatoes, olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, 3/4 pound bacon, 7 ounces Irish cheddar cheese (grated), 1 jalapeño pepper minced, parsley leaves, sour cream and Greek yogurt.
Directions: To start, preheat your oven to 350°. Spray or drizzle the (scrubbed) potatoes with olive oil and massage the oil into the skin of the potatoes. Bake on a rimmed baking sheet on the middle rack of your preheated oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour. The potatoes are done when a fork pierces the largest potato easily. Allow to cool until safe enough to handle.
Meanwhile, cook the bacon until crispy, drain and chop into small pieces. Cut the potatoes in half horizontally. Scoop out the flesh, leaving a little potato still attached to the skin. Move your oven rack to the highest position and preheat your oven to broil.
l the potato skins, and broil for 4 minutes or until the skin is crisp, roasting the pan halfway through to ensure even browning. Use tongs to flip the skins and spray the side with the exposed potato with olive oil and season with a little bit of kosher salt and lots of freshly ground black pepper. Broil for 4 to 6 more minutes, rotating the pan halfway through.
Switch your oven over to bake and preheat to 375°. Sprinkle with snipped chives and the finely minced parsley for a burst of freshness. Sprinkle with snipped chives and the finely minced parsley for added flavor.
What am I doing, someone asked, well, since we are celebrating a birthday, great report cards, Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday we'll be throwing it on the table steam pot style complete with corn-on-the-cob, steamed clams, steamed shrimp, sausage, red skinned potatoes and whatever else shows up in the pot! Have a wonderful weekend no matter what you are doing!
