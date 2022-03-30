During Women’s History Month, I want to honor and celebrate the memory and rich legacy of Mrs. Frances Ricketts, my favorite high school teacher. Her illustrious teaching career has spanned over 30 years in the Caroline County School District. She taught English at Lockerman High School from 1953-1966, then at North Caroline High School from 1966-1983, where she retired as the English Department Chair.
Mrs. Ricketts was a Class Act. One of a kind, she was an extraordinary teacher and educator. She also embodied many other fine qualities that modeled poise and elegance. She always looked like she had stepped fresh off the pages of Ebony Magazine. She looked immaculate in whatever tailored outfit she chose to wear to school that day. As young ladies we were impressed and inspired by her strengths and confidence.
I felt proud as a peacock to be one of her students, to sit in her class day by day at Lockerman High School during the 60’s when schools were segregated. I consider it a special privilege then and now to be defined as a by-product of an all-black school. Lockerman served us exceptionally well and helped shaped our minds for greater things. Although we studied with second-hand books, there was nothing inferior about the quality of education and instruction we received from our well -qualified teachers.
Now I will be the first to admit that English is not exactly a hot subject of choice. But Mrs. Ricketts was a master at teaching the subject. She implemented innovate activities to make it more stimulating. I remember on one occasion she used football terminology to teach the lesson for that day. When it was my turn, I called out the wrong play, which left the class in an uproar. Even Mrs. Ricketts broke out in laughter.
Long before the popular reality show “America’s Got Talent “began showcasing its super talent, Mrs. Ricketts was busy conducting a talent search of her own. Surprisingly, her talent search would discover that I had a talent for writing. She gave the class a homework assignment to write a personal essay on the topic of their choice. The topic I chose was “The Best Things In Life Are Free.” I wrote about the birds singing a beautiful symphony, clothes swaying on the clothes line, sounds of laughter, glorious rays of sunshine, the feel of a gentle breeze on a hot day and exploring the beauty of nature in the woods behind my house.
When I read my essay in class the next day, Mrs. Ricketts smiled at me and said “Betty, you have a flair for writing.” At that moment I didn’t even know what “flair” meant. But I knew it meant something good, because it made me feel good about myself. From that moment on I believed that I could be a writer. In 1964 that was a big challenge for a 16-year-old black girl.
Writing this essay is my way of saying thanks to Mrs. Ricketts for her encouragement and inspiration. She gave me the faith I needed to believe in myself, to pursue my dream of becoming a writer. I know she would be proud of me for following my heart’s desire.
Betty L. Ricks-Jarman is a former Federalsburg resident, who now lives in Greenwood, Delaware.
