July 4th is on Sunday this year and unlike last year we will be able to gather as a family, community, town, state and country to celebrate this occasion. The Fourth of July celebration dates back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. Officially we have celebrated since 1776 to the huge celebrations currently. Make sure you fly the American flag in honor of our military, firefighters, EMTs, police, hospital workers, and for those working today so our lives can continue safely and secure. This list goes on endlessly — nursing homes, caregivers and “everybody helping somebody.”
My family always celebrated the 4th of July because on this day in 1911 my late mother was born. This year my mom, the late Laura Evelyn Hudson Hitchens, would have been 110 years old. Mom was born in the small town of Selbyville, Delaware, and spent the next 86 years in this small village and across the road into Bishopville, Maryland. Working on a farm all her life from a child to an 11th grade graduate of Selbyville’s one-room school house to a farm owner/wife, mother of 11 children, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, grocery store owner, poultry grower and much, much more. Mom was most famous for her “Sunday Morning Breakfast” where everyone was welcome. Those fresh made “clabber biscuits” were priceless with homemade butter and jelly. What memories this “Lady” left her family and friends. A special lady to never be forgotten!
This 4th of July we can do the normal grilling of hot dogs, hamburgers and steaks, but this year let’s splurge on crabs. We can either have the fun of catching them ourselves or buying them at the seafood market and taking them home to steam outside in a large pot.
STEAMED FRESH CRABS are fun to cook, pick and eat! Pour 2 cans of beer or 2 cups water, and 2 cups vinegar into a large pot with a rack in the bottom. Layer 24 to 30 crabs in the pot while sprinkling each layer with a mixture of 1/2 cup salt, and 1 cup Old Bay. Cover and steam about 45 to 50 minutes. Crabs turn red when done. Drain off the liquid, pour onto a paper covered or plastic covered picnic table and eat!
Crabs should always be alive when purchasing them from a seafood market to take home and steam yourself. If you go crabbing yourself make sure to check the crabs before steaming to ensure they are alive. To prepare hard crabs, drop them headfirst into boiling salted water — cover and cook for 45 to 50 minutes. Drain well.
And now ... STEAMED BLUE CRABS THE “TRUE MARYLAND” WAY. For the seasonings mix together 1/2 cup Old Bay seafood seasoning, 1/2 cup salt, 3 cups white vinegar, and 3 cups beer or water. Mix well. Using at least 3 dozen Maryland Blue hard crabs, put half of the crabs in a very large pot with a rack and a tight fitting lid (if 2 pots are used, layer crabs and measure seasoning mixture accordingly). Pour 1/2 of the seasonings on top of crabs. Add rest of the crabs and remaining seasoning. Steam, covered, until crabs turn a bright red in color, about 20 to 30 minutes. Serve hot or cold. Makes about 9 to 12 servings depending on size of the crabs.
Enjoy your 4th of July with family and friends and fly the flag!
