Labor Day is the last official holiday of summer. It marks the start of school openings and the beginning of fall activities. Many of us enjoy taking vacations in September due to less traffic on the road and the number of people out hustling and bustling. For us older folks it is an ideal time to take local and long-distance road trips to enjoy the end of hot summer days before cooler fall temperatures.
There are a lot of professions that still work on Labor Day including doctors and nurses, truck drivers, firefighters, paramedics, police and police dispatchers. Make sure you remember them and say a quick thank you before you enjoy your meal.
Let’s get that Labor Day meal/BBQ/picnic planned. A lot of folks around here will find some crabs with reduced prices — small number two’s but loaded with meat. Check out your local seafood market or watermen in advance of the big day. Guests or family members attending never mind bringing a dish or two so take advantage of that. A large tray filled with fresh sliced tomatoes and onions for the burgers is always great to have. A tray of sliced dill, sour and sweet pickles is a delicious condiment. Local steamed sweet corn is always a welcome sight. A huge bowl of cucumbers and onions really hits the spot anytime too. A friend of mine used to bring a pot of freshly made vegetable crab soup.
VEGETABLE CRAB SOUP
In a large pot place a one-pound beef shin bone-in, 3 quarts water, one large chopped onion, two large stalks of chopped celery, about 3 fresh cored and chopped tomatoes (or more if desired), 1 tablespoon salt (or to taste), 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Put a lid over the pan and simmer until the meat is very tender — about 3 hours. Add one 2 pound pack of mixed vegetables or fresh vegetables of your choice. When vegetables are done lightly stir in 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of crab meat and just let lightly steam and serve. You may think soup will not be popular at a picnic but unbelievably it will hit the spot.
FIVE CUP SALAD
Mix 1 cup miniature marshmallows, 1 cup mandarin oranges, 1 cup crushed pineapple, 1 cup sour cream, 1 cup fruit cocktail and 1 cup coconut. Lightly mix and keep cool until ready to serve.
There are many popular side dishes such as pasta salads, baked beans, potato salads, cole slaw, cheese trays, potato salad, and shrimp salad, but now the grill are ready, so let’s get some meat cooking.
BLT BURGERS
Summer Pickles: ½ cup distilled white vinegar, 3 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 garlic clove crushed, 1 medium zucchini, thinly sliced into rounds, 1 small onion, thinly sliced into rings. Vegetable oil (for grill), 8 ounces bacon (about 8 slices), 1 pound spicy turkey sausage, casings removed if needed, 4 ounces sharp cheddar sliced, 4 hamburger buns, sliced tomato, sliced avocado, lettuce, plus any other toppings you like.
For the Summer Pickles: stir vinegar, sugar, salt, and garlic in a medium bowl until sugar and salt are dissolved. Add zucchini and onion. Let sit until slightly softened, 10–15 minutes. Vegetables can be pickled one week ahead. Cover and chill. Prepare a grill for medium-high, indirect heat (for a charcoal grill, bank coals on one side of grill; for a gas grill, leave one or two burners off). Oil grate. Grill bacon over indirect heat, moving around and turning as needed to minimize flare-ups (you can even briefly put it over direct heat to speed things up) until browned and crisp, 8–10 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Shape turkey sausage into four patties. Grill over direct heat, moving to indirect heat if browning too quickly, until browned and cooked through, 6–8 minutes. Top patties with cheese if desired and cook until melted, about 1 minute. Lightly toast buns while cheese is melting. Build burgers with buns, turkey patties, drained zucchini pickles, bacon, tomato, avocado, and lettuce.
GRILLED SALMON
Four 6-8 ounce skin-on salmon fillets, (about 1-inch thick), 2 tablespoons grape seed oil, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, 1 lemon cut into wedges. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat, 450°F-550°F. Brush the cooking grates clean and close the lid to heat. Generously coat the flesh side of the salmon fillets with oil and season evenly with kosher salt and black pepper. Grill the salmon skin side down over direct high heat with the lid closed, for about 6-8 minutes or until the fish lightens in color, becomes firmer to the touch and you can lift the fillets off the cooking grates without them sticking. Turn the salmon over, close the lid, and cook to 130° For about 2-4 minutes for medium rare or longer to desired doneness. Transfer to a platter to rest for 1-2 minutes. Slide the salmon skin from the fillets and serve with wedges of lemon and tartar or cucumber dill sauce.
PORK DRY RUB SPARE RIBS
2.5 pounds pork spare ribs, ½ tablespoon kosher salt. Dry rub blend: 2 tablespoons garlic powder, 2 tablespoons onion powder, 2 tablespoons smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more or less depending on how much of a kick you like), ½ teaspoon cayenne (more or less depending on how much heat you like), 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon dry herb (either thyme, oregano or parsley). Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Wash the slab of ribs with cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Remove the membrane on the back side by placing a paring knife underneath the membrane and gently pull it back from one end of the slab to the other end and discard. If it’s slippery, you can use a paper towel so you’ll have a better grip when pulling the membrane back. Remove any excess fat by cutting it off with a sharp knife and discard.
Place the ribs in a roasting pan or baking sheet. Season the slab of ribs with kosher salt and a generous amount of dry rub. Gently massage the dry rub into the ribs then lightly press into the ribs with your hands. Place plastic wrap over the ribs and allow the ribs to marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour up to 24 hours. After the ribs have marinated, place on the countertop and bring to room temperature. Meanwhile, fire up the grill using your process and when the grill is ready, position the slab of pork ribs on the grill grates and close the lid. Grill on one side for 30 minutes then flip and grill the other side for 30 to 40 minutes. By this time, the ribs should have a beautiful brown crispy outer coating and no longer be pink. Remove the ribs from the grill and place them in a clean roasting pan or baking sheet. At this point, slather on your favorite barbecue sauce if you like. Place the ribs in a 330 degree preheated oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes to tenderize the ribs more.
Allow the ribs to cool a bit. Using a sharp knife, cut the slab into individual ribs by cutting alongside each rib bone and serve.
GRILLED ITALIAN SAUSAGES
1 red bell pepper cut into strips, 1 green bell pepper cut into strips, 1 yellow bell pepper cut into strips, 1 small white onion sliced into petals, 1 small red onion sliced into petals, 1 tablespoon olive oil,½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning, 1 pinch salt and ground black pepper to taste, 5 links hot Italian sausage links. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Combine bell peppers and onions in a large bowl. Add olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper; stir well to coat. Poke 4 holes in each sausage using a toothpick; this will help to prevent them from exploding on the grill. Place vegetables in a grill basket and cook on a preheated grill for 2 minutes. Add sausage directly to the grate and grill for 4 minutes. Flip sausage over, stir vegetables, and grill for 4 minutes more.
GRAHAM FROZEN STREET
Cool Whip, 8 oz. container, box of Graham Crackers, color sprinkles or toppings such as nuts, and cookie crumbles. Lay out a cookie sheet to place your graham cracker sandwiches on. Pour sprinkles on a paper plate. You can separate if you have different varieties of patriotic sprinkles. Break sheet of graham cracker in half. Scoop Cool Whip with a tablespoon and place 2 tablespoons on one half of the graham cracker. Close the sandwich gently and smooth sides with your finger or spoon. Dip each side of the sandwich in sprinkles. Place the finished sandwich on a cookie sheet. When the cookie sheet is full, cover with foil and place in the freezer for a few hours.
Thank you American worker for working to support your families, the young children, the elderly, the disabled, and supporting those who supported you as long as they could. You are the backbone of America and we support you.
