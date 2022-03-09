Celebrating Black History Month on a local front shifts our attention to the Unsung Heroes living in our communities whose efforts are making a greater impact in the community. Together, they bring unique talents, skill sets and solutions to the table. They can be seen mentoring and tutoring youth, spearheading back-to-school supplies drives, raising scholarship monies for deserving high-school seniors, feeding families, providing lawn care services for seniors, hosting community events and purchasing toys, coats, gloves, hats for youth during the holiday season.
Unsung Heroes rarely seek the spotlight, or special perks for the work they perform. They derive satisfaction from giving back to the community and helping to improve the lives of others. While accolades are encouraging, these Unsung Heroes know that their true reward comes from God. However, they need the support and joint partnership of the communities and families they work hard to build up.
Looking back at our rich, proud African-American History, I marvel at the resiliency, fighting faith and raw courage shown by our beloved ancestors. During periods of tumultuous hardship, oppression and unrelenting obstacles, they persevered. They didn’t quit. They didn’t give up! They didn’t give in. Their proven endurance and strength levels would put most of us to shame today.
We are all familiar with national figures such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, George Washington Carver, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, and many others, who garnered national prominence and accolades for their great achievements. Our history books recorded their names and captured their images in historical accounts. Making it possible to remember their names and see their faces.
However, many of our Unsung Heroes who paved the way remain nameless and faceless. We don’t know their names or what they looked like. Their efforts were just as significant and life- changing to the cause. We celebrate them and honor their memory deep from within our hearts.
Of course, the best way to honor them is pick up the mantle and build on the work and lasting values that they promoted.
The Men For Change organization, based in Federalsburg, has taken on the challenge. The leaders has taken on the role of positive role models, mentors, and community leaders.
The nonprofit was co-founded in 2008 by David Ricks Sr., executive director, and members from his church to work for positive change, youth advocacy and to make the community a better, safer place. Ricks has a passion and heart for his community and the youth and just wants to give back as a way of saying thanks.
The organization operates an after-school mentoring program, where sometimes 15 to 30 youth show up, even more during the summer. Ricks saw a need to provide a safe environment for at-risk youth in the community and took action. The organization is doing a tremendous job in working with the youth to keep them engaged, focused and away from trouble, drugs and negative behaviors. Some of the youth have graduated from the program and entered college, the military or have found local employment. Some of the youth are being trained as peer mentors with the intent to support their peers and build relationships with them.
The Men For Change organization is deserving of recognition and honor for the tremendous work and services they have provided for the youth, families, community and the Eastern Shore. They continue to make the community, Caroline County, the Eastern Shore and state of Maryland proud.
Betty L. Ricks-Jarman is a former Federalsburg resident, who now lives in Greenwood, Delaware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.