Santa made his first appearance of the year at the Thanksgiving parade, so Christmas is on the way! What’s as traditional as mistletoe hanging over the door? Overflowing cookie jars and plates heaped high with fresh made sweets and the warm kitchen with sweet smells exploding in the air.
Today I have an abundance of old fashioned Christmas cookie favorites. Many are packages perfect for mailing to family and friends far away this holiday season. What a thoughtful gift of fresh baked goods that is so appreciated by everyone. Fill a small container or basket of fresh baked goods to give as gifts to coworkers, neighbors or special friends. These gifts will spread good tidings to each who receives one.
First a modern take on a Christmas classic.
AIR FRYER OVEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Ingredients: 2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, 3/4 cup granulated sugar, 3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, 2 large eggs, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, 2 cups chocolate chunks or chips, 3/4 cup chopped walnuts. Place 2 sticks unsalted butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and let sit until softened. (Alternatively, use a large bowl and electric hand mixer.) Add 3/4 cup granulated sugar and 3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar, and beat on medium speed until combined and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, 2 large eggs, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and beat until just combined. Add 1 teaspoon baking soda and 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour in increments, mixing until just combined. Add 2 cups chocolate chunks and 3/4 cup chopped walnuts and stir with a rubber spatula until just combined.
Preheat an Air Fryer Oven to bake at 350ºF and set to 5 minutes. Line the air fryer racks with parchment paper, being sure to leave room on all sides for air to flow. Drop 2-tablespoon scoops of the dough onto the racks, spacing them an inch apart. Gently flatten each scoop slightly to make a cookie shape. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if using. Bake until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
Remove the racks from the air fryer and let cool for 3 to 5 minutes to set.
Repeat with the remaining dough. Serve warm.
DELUXE SUGAR COOKIES
Kids love to help make sugar cookies — using the cookie cutters to make special designs is lots of fun. Let the kids help you make this delicious recipe and pick out their favorite cutter.
Mix 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, 1 cup soft margarine or butter, 1 beaten egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract together. Sift 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon cream of tartar together and mix all together well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
Heat oven to 375 degrees and divide dough into halves. Roll each half 3/16 inch thick on a lightly floured board. Cut into desired shapes with cookie cutters.
Place on un-greased cookie sheets and bake until edges are lightly brown, 7 to 8 minutes. Frost and add decorations as desired.
Makes about 5 dozen cookies and tons of fun with the kids.
M & M COOKIES
When I make these cookies I use only red and green M&M’s to give these cookies the festive holiday look.
Cream together 1 cup shortening with 1 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 beaten eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Sift together 2 1/4 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt and gradually add to the creamed mixture. to this mixture. Mix well and add 1/4 cups M & M’s.
Drop by teaspoonfuls on un-greased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees.
Kids love to make and eat them.
OATMEAL COOKIES
Combine 1 1/2 cups flour with one cup sugar, 2 cups regular oatmeal and 1 cup raisins, and 1 cup melted shortening. Add 2 well-beaten eggs and 1 teaspoon baking soda that has been dissolved in 2 tablespoons of vinegar.
Add 1 teaspoon cinnamon, mix well and drop onto greased baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake in a 400 degree oven for about 8 to 10 minutes or until brown.
This is a very old fashioned recipe, easy to make and very tasty.
Now for the ever-popular CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES. Stir together 2 1/2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large mixing bowl. Beat 1/2 cup margarine and 1/2 cup shortening on medium speed with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Add 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup granulated sugar and beat until fluffy. Add 2 eggs and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla; beat well. Fold in one 12 ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1 cup walnuts, if desired.
Use a teaspoon to drop mix on un-greased cookie sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Enjoy.
