From the scriptures we read in John 4:7-14 that Christ is the “living water, 7 “A Samaritan woman came to draw water, and Jesus said to her, “Give me a drink.” 8 (His disciples had gone to the city to buy food.) 9 The Samaritan woman said to him, “How is it that you, a Jew, ask a drink of me, a woman of Samaria?” (Jews do not share things in common with Samaritans.)[a] 10 Jesus answered her, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is that is saying to you, ‘Give me a drink,’ you would have asked him, and he would have given you living water.” 11 The woman said to him, “Sir, you have no bucket, and the well is deep. Where do you get that living water? 12 Are you greater than our ancestor Jacob, who gave us the well, and with his sons and his flocks drank from it?” 13 Jesus said to her, “Everyone who drinks of this water will be thirsty again, 14 but those who drink of the water that I will give them will never be thirsty. The water that I will give will become in them a spring of water gushing up to eternal life.”
Water is used in the Bible many different ways. Metaphorically “water” is used in the Bible to describe the troubles that we experience in life that comes upon us all like a flood as Psalm 32 and Psalm 69 uses it. Water in some contexts in the Bible stands for an enemy who can attack and needs to be overcome as in the cases found in 2 Sam. 22:17-18 which states “He reached down from on high and took hold of me; he drew me out of deep waters. He rescued me from my powerful enemy, from my foes, who were too strong for me.” However, the context that water is being used in John 4:7-14 where Jesus informs a Samaritan woman that if she only knew who He was, she would immediately have asked Him for the living water which only Jesus could give. Therefore, water in this context is a metaphor for salvation.
In the dialogue between Jesus and the Samaritan woman, something was revealed about each of them. First, we must understand the background here. according to the scriptures and other historical resources, the Jews and the Samaritans did not get along. The two groups avoided each other like the plague. It was the custom for the Jews at that time, whenever they had to travel to places that were on the other side of Samaria, rather than take the shortest route which would be to travel straight through the land, they would opt to travel the longer more tedious route going around the city. But here we have Jesus breaking the custom of the time and in doing so, He declared that the traditions of racial and social division which existed between the two groups was invalid. And He did not endorse such foolishness. No, Jesus knew that there was someone who needed Him in Samaria, and he refused to allow manmade customs, traditions and barriers to keep Him from saving that which had been lost and reconciling those souls in Samaria, unto Almighty, God! Which lets us know something about the Savior, that should give us assurance today and that is, even If He must reach way down Jesus will pick you up!
And nothing can keep Him from pouring out His blessings upon us like the oil that the prophets used to anoint kings! Jesus said to the woman “if you knew who it was who asked you for a drink of water, you would ask Him for the living water that He had to give. After drinking that water, Jesus said she would never thirst again and in fact it would be like a well gushing up unto eternal life. This water is cleansing! This water is healing! This water is soothing! This water is salvation! This water is the Gospel of Jesus Christ! He is the living water! And there is enough of Him to go around so that each one of us can have a drink.
Regardless of manmade barriers, that try and separate us by denominations, socio-economic status, or ethnicity, as human beings whom Christ sacrificed His life for and rose victoriously from the grave for, who can separate us from that love? The Good News that through faith, the shed blood of Jesus Christ has atoned for the sin of the world! Come to Jesus and get some of the living water for yourself! “Oh taste and see that the Lord is good!” Christ is the living water!
