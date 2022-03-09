Acts 17:26: “And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation.”
As Christians, we’re commanded to examine how we treat people not of our racial, national, political, and economic status. (2 Cor. 13:5) This is especially important since God makes the rules. According to biblical creation accounts, by Old and New Testament writers alike (Genesis 1, John 1:3, Acts 17:24), man and all resources that exists, were purposefully created and are maintained by an all-powerful, loving, all-knowing, and all-present God. God made humans “…in Our image and after Our likeness…to have dominion over the earth.” (Gen. 1:26-28)
God’s purpose for creating man was for man to increasingly image the character of the Creator and to bring glory and honor to God as man took care in reproducing and being good stewards of the God’s creation. This would make man a demonstration of what God was like as man would increasingly reflect God’s principled ways of treating humans, other animate, and inanimate creations, including the physical world, provided to serve the needs of man and also, other life forms, for beauty, sustenance, comfort, and for nature’s own life-giving perpetuation.
God expects us to love, value, protect, forgive, and preserve His creation, to “in love, prefer one another.” (1 John 4:20, 1 Pet. 2:17, Ps. 133:1, 1 Cor. 1:10, Rom. 12:10)
These requirements are best met as man pursue peace, harmony, equity, accountability to God, and improve what other intelligences in God’s entire universe beholds, attesting that universally, God is “…no respecter of persons.” (Acts 10:34,35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.