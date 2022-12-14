Christmas dinner is served across the United States in many homes with family gathering from near and far — and what a wonderful time it is. Some folks gather on Christmas Eve — especially if there are little ones who do not want to leave their homes on Christmas Day. Going to grandma’s late in the afternoon is fine for the little ones, but the cook (grandma) is worn out by then.
Any family gathering is a great gathering on any day throughout our land, so today let’s explore the popular foods from several states and regions. It is interesting to explore who is cooking what and where.
Let’s start on West Line Road in Bishopville at the Hitchens farm. The main course was fresh ham from the fall slaughtering day. The hams were smoked, or sugar cured, and hung in the smokehouse or the meat house where they were stored for the winter. A couple of days before the “big dinner” Mom would go into the smokehouse and pick the one she wanted — that was her decision and ONLY hers. She would wash the ham many times in water, pat it dry and wrap it in clean feed bags that were cut open to form cotton towels. The ham stayed in the cold storage building until it was ready to be cooked. Mom put it in the oven early Christmas morning about 5 a.m. with her special rubbings of spices on the outside that slowly baked through. Mom’s sides consisted of fresh baked sweet potatoes and green beans from her garden that were canned that summer before.
Alongside were mashed homegrown turnips, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato biscuits, freshly made coleslaw, beets grown in the garden and canned, homemade applesauce and lots of homemade relishes and pickles! Homemade pies were waiting to be cut — mincemeat pie, sweet potato pie and pumpkin! Sounds like a lot of food, but when you have a large family you worry if there is enough. There was always enough food and plenty for those that just “dropped by.” Mom’s joy in life was watching her family and others enjoy her West Line Road cooking!
Now let’s see what folks are eating in their homes in other parts of the United States.
ARKANSAS PECAN PIE
For the crust: 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup unsalted butter, cut into 1/2” pieces, 1 tbsp. granulated sugar, 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, 1/2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar, 4 tbsp. ice water.
For the filling: cooking spray for pie dish, 6 tbsp. butter, 3/4 c. packed light brown sugar, 1 c. light corn syrup, 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, 3 large eggs, beaten, 2 cups pecan halves, vanilla ice cream, for serving.
Place flour and butter into the freezer for 30 minutes before starting the crust process.
In a large food processor, pulse flour, sugar, and salt until combined. Add butter and pulse until pea-sized and some slightly larger pieces form. With the machine running, add vinegar, then ice water into the feed tube, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough starts to come together and is moist but not wet and sticky (test by squeezing some with your fingers). Mixture will be crumbly.
Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface, form into a ball, and flatten into a disk (making sure there are no/minimal cracks). Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until dough is very cold, at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
Preheat the oven to 425º and lightly grease a 9”-x-1.5” pie dish with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough into a 12” circle. Drape over the pie dish and gently press to fit, making sure there are no air bubbles. Trim edge to 1” and tuck overhang under itself. With a fork, lightly prick the bottom of the crust and decoratively score edges. Refrigerate 30 minutes or freeze for 10 minutes. Line the crust with parchment paper and fill with dried beans or pie weights.
Bake for 10 minutes, then remove parchment and weights. Reduce heat to 350º.
In a small saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Whisk in brown sugar until smooth and remove from heat. Whisk in corn syrup, vanilla, salt and beaten eggs. Scatter pecan halves into pie crust and pour over sugar mixture. Mix gently with a spoon to coat nuts and evenly disperse.
Lightly place foil over top of pie and bake for 30 minutes, then remove foil and bake until filling is puffed, only slightly wobbly, and crust is golden, 35 minutes more. Cool completely on a wire rack before slicing and serving. Serve topped with vanilla ice cream.
VERMONT MAPLE BLONDIES
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup pure maple syrup, 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract, 2 large eggs, 2 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, 1 tsp. baking soda, 1/2 cup white chocolate chips, 1/2 c. roughly chopped walnuts, 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup pure maple syrup, 1 cup granulated sugar, 8 oz. cream cheese, 1 tsp. vanilla, pinch salt. Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 9-x-9” pan with parchment paper.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in maple syrup and vanilla then add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour, baking soda, and salt and mix on low until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts, then press dough into the pan. Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center of the blondie comes out with a few moist crumbs, about 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature before slicing into squares.
To make the maple butter sauce, in a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Reduce heat to low and add sugar, maple syrup, cream cheese, vanilla and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the cream cheese has melted, and the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
Serve blondies with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of maple butter sauce.
HAWAIIAN PIG AND CABBAGE
3 to 5 lb. pork butt, sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, 3/4 head of green cabbage (about 1 3/4 lb.), chopped into 1” pieces, 1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce, cooked white rice, for serving. Generously season pork with salt and pepper on all sides, then rub into meat with your fingers. Place pork in a slow cooker. Add Worcestershire sauce and toss to coat.
Cover and cook on low until pork is tender enough to shred with a fork, 7 to 9 hours, depending on size of pork. Shred meat with forks, leaving any drippings in the slow cooker. Add one-third of cabbage.
Once cabbage cooks down, stir, add another one-third of cabbage, and repeat until all cabbage is wilted, about 30 minutes total. Continue to cook on low until pork and cabbage are very tender, 30 to 60 minutes. Add soy sauce and stir to combine; season with salt and pepper, if needed. Ladle pork, cabbage, and some juices over rice to serve.
LOUISIANA GUMBO
4 tbsp. butter, 1/4 c. all-purpose flour, 1 small yellow onion, 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped, 2 celery ribs, chopped, 2 cloves garlic, minced, 12 oz. andouille sausage, sliced into 1/2” pieces, 1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning, salt, freshly ground black pepper, 1 bay leaf, 1 (15-oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth, 1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, 3 green onions, sliced, cooked white rice for serving.
In a large, deep skillet over medium-low heat, melt butter, then add flour. Cook, stirring constantly, until dark caramel colored, about 10 minutes.
Add onions, peppers, and celery, and stir until softened, about 5 minutes more. Stir in garlic and sausage, then season with Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper. Stir in bay leaf, diced tomatoes, and chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally, about 1 hour.
In the last 10 minutes of cooking, add shrimp. Once shrimp is pink and cooked through, taste and adjust seasonings. Stir in green onions, reserving some for garnish. Serve spooned on top of white rice. Since there is seafood, it is not recommended refrigerating gumbo for more than two days.
MASSACHUSETTS CRANBERRY BOG SAUCE
1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup water, 12 oz. fresh or frozen cranberries, 2 tsp. finely grated orange zest, pinch of salt.
In a small saucepan over low heat, combine granulated sugar and water, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add cranberries and cook, stirring occasionally, until they burst and mixture is thickened, about 10 minutes.
Stir in orange zest and salt. Let cool completely. Cranberry sauce can be made up to one week ahead. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate.
CAROLINA CORNBREAD
DRESSING
CORNBREAD: Cooking spray, 1 1/4 cup yellow fine-ground cornmeal, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tbsp. granulated sugar, 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder, 1 tsp. salt, 1 large egg, 1 1/4 cup buttermilk, 1 stick unsalted butter melted.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Grease an 8” baking dish or 9” round cake pan with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, whisk cornmeal, flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, whisk egg, buttermilk, and butter. Add dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon until no dry spots remain, the batter will be thick. Transfer to prepared dish, smooth top.
Bake cornbread until lightly golden and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Let cool, then chop into 2” cubes.
DRESSING RECIPE: Grease a 9” square baking dish with butter. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Cook a half pound of bulk sausage, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.
In the same skillet over medium heat, cook onion, celery, and 2 tbsps. butter, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add sage and thyme, season with salt and pepper. Add broth to deglaze, scraping up browned bits from bottom of pan. Let cool slightly, then transfer to a bowl with sausage. Add cornbread pieces, then stir in eggs and milk; generously season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until well incorporated and cornbread pieces are a mixture of smaller chunks and crumbs. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.
Bake dressing until golden and crispy on top and set in the center, about 30 minutes. Top with parsley.
