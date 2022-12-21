This week’s column is a “first” for me — I am repeating an old column from the past that I dearly loved and want to share with my readers once again. These past few years have brought many changes to our lives due to illness, diseases, hardships, death, changes to lifestyles, rising costs of many things, shortages of others and many other catastrophes going on in the world. Read the following, and I will add today’s communication at the bottom.
I know that I have shared my memories of my childhood, but today I want to reflect on those days more than ever, due to past years of isolation and stress of attempting to be “like the Christmas memories gone by. Please sit down with your siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others to revive those days so they understand those old-fashioned memories.
As many of you know I was one of 11 children. My mom and dad had nine sons and two daughters, and they owned a large farm on the Mason Dixon line outside of Bishopville. I had six older brothers, and my sister was nine years older than me. Our parents grew wheat crops, raised chickens, had a large garden, milk-producing cows, which made butter, had hogs, laying hens provided eggs, and the list goes on. In the wintertime my dad drove an oil truck for the Pure Oil Company because the field work was done for the season. My parents also raised chickens, and years later my dad started a trucking company named Hitchens Poultry, which eventually became Hitchens Brothers Trucking.
Some kids at school wanted to know if we were poor because of so many kids. The answer was “no.” Mom had very little to buy at the store because we had: eggs, frying and stewing chickens, pork, beef, homemade canning vegetables, canned relishes, homemade jellies and jams, milk and homemade butter, homemade biscuits, pies, cakes, puddings, custards, homegrown potatoes, sweet potatoes. and the list goes on and on. Food supply was not a problem and many “town housewives” would buy extras from mom. Families helped each other to survive and shared their bountiful supplies. My oldest brother was born in early 1939 and my youngest brother was born in 1951, and we all worked on the farm until we pursued other vocations in life.
My greatest and most precious memory was of Sunday morning breakfast, Sunday and holiday dinners and Saturday afternoon car washings. Having so many brothers, they would park their cars in the side yard and the fun began. I was paid 25 cents a car to vacuum out the cars (big money) and then the brothers’ friends came, and we had a pre-teen girls dream of good-looking boys with “cool” cars. Mom always had enough food on the table to feed her family and whoever else stopped in. Some days the yard was full of cars and pickups and more lined down the road! Town folks didn’t know if there was a reunion, a birth, a death, celebration or a brother home on leave from the service or what was going on at the Hitchens Farm.
The winter cress and turnip greens grew in a huge abundant supply, and we walked the fields with baskets and cut them. We took them up to the washhouse, cleaned them by soaking them in many tubs of water before cooking them with fat meat until tender, straight off the water and chopping them up to eat. The ladies at our church came to pick for the monthly church dinners and local folks came also to “Mrs. Laura’s” green fields.
What did you do for fun on the farm during the wintertime was a question I was often asked? Well after the farm chores were done there was much fun to be had! Our town friends came out and we ran in the ditches and broke the ice up by stomping. We skated on the ditch ice. Daddy pulled us on the corn-shuck sled across the frozen fields. We played with long icicles we broke off the outside buildings. We made snow cream with the clean snow. We had snowball fights and made fires on the frozen ground to warm our hands.
Finally, we went to the house where mom made “real” hot chocolate using milk and Hershey’s powdered chocolate. No trouble sleeping at night on those homemade feather mattresses and the homemade quilts. I need to close with one of mom’s favorite recipes but had a hard time deciding which one — could it be slick dumplings, biscuits, custard, bread pudding, rice pudding, oyster fritters, fried chicken — the list goes on and on, so I decided to do one of her favorites.
OLD FASHIONED SWEET POTATO PIE
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Make one 10-inch pie shell or purchase one pre-made shell and set aside — do not bake. In a large mixing bowl, place 2 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes, 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar, 1/2 cup softened butter, 2 eggs, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup evaporated milk. Mix well and pour into an unbaked pie crust. Place in a preheated oven for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake another 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand a few minutes before serving with a dab of whipped topping, if desired. Try a slice of this great pie with a glass of fresh cow’s milk.
As I sit here tonight writing this addition to my old column I think of the hardships the families that are struggling this year to feed their families, pay their monthly bills and still try to have Christmas for the little ones. I compare the 1920s, 1930s, ’40s and ’50s to the likes of the current world struggles today. Being a single mother of three children in the late 1960s I remember the struggles very well. Many people today work with churches, organizations and companies to help families with toys, clothes and food so struggling families can have a Christmas morning. The elderly folks can use a helping hand also — a dinner plate filled with food and a slice of pie for dessert — that grateful smile on their face is something you will never forget. Hearing the laughter coming from the little ones on Christmas morning is all the thanks we all need. God bless each and everyone of you who donate or adopt a family.
I’d like to close today with a couple of recipes from the ’50s and ’60s that can be made to fill those empty stomachs when you are busy wrapping gifts. Give the little ones some crayons and paper to make notes and pictures for your guests — I still have some of those in my cedar chest from the 1960s!
1950s HOLIDAY PUNCH
1/4 cup sugar, 1 small jar (8 ounces) maraschino cherries, 3 cups grapefruit juice, 1 large bottle club soda, 1 large bottle hi-spot lemon soda, 1 large bottle ginger ale, citrus fruit slices. Combine first three ingredients; pour over ice into a large punch bowl. Then add ice-cold hi-spot, club soda and ginger ale just before serving. Liquor if desired; stir gently. Makes about 30 punch cup servings.
MOLDED CRANBERRY ORANGE MOLD
1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin, 1 tablespoon plus 1 cup cold water divided, 1 cup boiling water, 1 package (3 ounces) raspberry gelatin, 3 cups (12 ounces) fresh or thawed frozen cranberries divided, 2 medium apples, cut into wedges, 1 medium navel orange peeled, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, 1/2 cup finely chopped celery.
Sprinkle unflavored gelatin over 1 tablespoon cold water; let stand for 1 minute. Add boiling water and raspberry gelatin; stir until gelatin is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Stir in remaining cold water.
Refrigerate until thickened, about 45 minutes. Pulse 2-1/3 cups cranberries, apples and orange in a food processor until chopped. Transfer to a small bowl; stir in sugar. Stir fruit mixture into thickened gelatin. Fold in walnuts, celery and remaining whole cranberries.
Coat a 10-in. fluted tube pan, an 8-cup ring mold or two 4-cup molds with cooking spray; pour in gelatin mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight or until firm. Unmold onto a platter.
TRIPLE TREAT HOLIDAY BARS
1 cup sliced natural almonds, finely chopped, 1 cup packed brown sugar, 1 cup butter, softened, 1 egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla (or 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract), 1/4 teaspoon salt, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 3 cups confectioners’ sugar, 1/4 cup margarine softened, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 tablespoons milk, 1/2 cup diced red candied cherries, 2 squares (2 ounces) unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled, whole almonds, for decorating. Preheat your oven to 300°F.
Set aside 1/4 cup of the chopped almonds; add the remaining 3/4 cup to a large mixing bowl with the brown sugar, butter, egg, vanilla and salt. Use a mixer to cream together until fluffy, then gradually mix in the flour on low speed.
Press the cookie dough evenly into the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the cookie base is light brown. (It will still be soft.) Remove to a wire rack and allow to cool completely.
Using a mixer, beat the softened butter, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and about 2 tablespoons of milk together until fluffy, adding another spoonful or two of milk if the frosting is too thick to be spreadable.
Spread the frosting over the crust, then lightly score the frosting into thirds. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of finely chopped almonds over one section; in the center section, spread melted chocolate over the frosting. Decorate the last third with candied cherries, pressing down lightly to make them stick.
Chill for about 15 minutes, then cut into individual bars before the chocolate has fully set.
Merry Christmas to each of my readers and your loved ones! Stay safe, stay healthy and share those memories — the best gift ever!
