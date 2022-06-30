It seems like every time I pick up the paper in the last several months there is an article on Trappe and Lakeside, a 2501 planned unit development (PUD) to be built over approximately 20 years. In 2003, 70% of Trappe residents voted through referendum to incorporate Lakeside into Trappe, which became a binding agreement. As a Trappe Town Planning Commissioner and Councilman I want to try to clear the air on a few points.
Recently there was an editorial in the Star Democrat from Alan Girard of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation that stated: “Citizens of Maryland’s Eastern Shore have a right to be outraged by the saga that’s unfolding with Lakeside development in Trappe.” I believe this is true. The Talbot County Council (TCC) and the Talbot Planning Commission (TPC) have recognized this development since October 2002 when, per their own Plan of Review (Comprehensive Water Sewer Plan), they designated the Trappe East Water Sewer District in their long range plans.
But the building was delayed due to the housing market crash of 2006. Then in 2019, Lakeside came before the county to request changing the programming to S1/W1, enabling them to start building immediately. This request went before the TPC where it was approved. Then it went before the TCC, where it was approved. All the information was available for both entities to review and both entities decided to proceed with amending the county’s comprehensive water & sewer plan to accommodate this development that had been in the works for 17 years. When both these county entities approved the legislation it was then forwarded to the State of MD and approved. So in 2019, all government entities were in agreement.
Some members of TCC have, for the last several months, tried to prohibit Lakeside from connecting the first 120 homes to Trappe’s existing Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), a sovereign right of any town to be able to do, as long as there is capacity, and there is. The argument is: the Biolac plant that Trappe installed in 2003 is not up to the standards of an Enhanced Nutrient Reduction (ENR) plant. Yes this is true.
You may have heard that Trappe’s WWTP is failing, but this is simply lazy language used by people who want to manipulate the narrative. The simple truth is Trappe’s WWTP is not failing and has been operating to the peak of it’s ability, with only 3 noncompliances with our discharge permit in the past 8 years, one of which was due to a fire (check this fact for yourself with MDE). This is a testament to the staff Trappe has operating its plant.
The phosphorus from Trappe’s WWTP is already, voluntarily, being treated to ENR standards. The pathogens that are found in any influent at a WWTP are being killed whether we are an ENR or Biolac plant. So two-thirds of ENR are already being managed, we just have to upgrade our plant to be able to treat the nitrogen to higher standards.
With all of this being said, Lakeside is only temporarily connecting the 120 homes, one at a time, to Trappe’s WWTP. Once Lakeside’s own WWTP is operational, in about 18 months, they will use the influent from those 120 homes to start up their plant. You can’t run a WWTP with one house.
The legislation that TCC brought forth in resolutions 308 and 327 were simply not good bills.
Councilwomen Price admitted in the April 26 county meeting she was not sure what the temporary ENR technology looked like for what she was proposing. Talbot County’s Engineer Mr. Clark, when asked, tried to surmise what kind of technology she could be talking about. Councilman Lesher offered no opinion or clarification. For argument sake let’s say what Price & Lesher proposed was available or feasible. Putting ENR effluent into Trappe’s WWTP is like leaking ground water into the sewer pipes, this is also called influx & infiltration (I&I).
Fresh water in the system Trappe operates dilutes the biomass that makes the treatment work and causes the system to stop working. Price & Lesher were asking Trappe to purposely add fresh water, through Lakeside ENR effluent, into a system in which it is detrimental to do so. That is why the bills failed, not because there is a love affair with Lakeside but because they were not good bills.
If this temporary ENR plant is such a great “solution” for Trappe, why hasn’t the TCC utilized this technology at their own WWTP in Tilghman? The Tilghman WWTP discharges, via a pipe at the end of Seth Ave. to an outfall several hundred yards, directly, into the Chesapeake Bay.
Not only does this plant have a less stringent discharge permit than Trappe but it has had 7 violations in 12 quarters according to the EPA’s website. Why has Trappe drawn the ire of so many people when there are county owned plants that operate below Trappe’s standards?
In 2018 Trappe began the process of upgrading our WWTP to an ENR plant by asking TCC to create and approve Resolution 281. Since then the Town of Trappe researched and deliberated:
1) Which kind of ENR treatment plant is best for Trappe?
2) Can we combine WWTPs with Lakeside so there is ultimately only one plant for the Town?
3) Where is the funding coming from? After exploring many options, the Trappe Town Council approved a motion at our February 2022 meeting to send a preliminary engineering report (PER) to MDE for their review.
Since that time, Mr Girard states:
“Based on the conflicting actions taken by the TCC and the TPC, MDE is unable to determine the actual goal of the county.”
This conflict is delaying Trappe’s PER, the very item we need to move forward with building a new ENR WWTP. So while the Trappe Town Council is trying to build a state of the art WWTP to help protect La Trappe Creek, members of the TCC, TPC and other members of the county have been hindering the progress by causing uncertainty with MDE. The bickering about Lakeside & Trappe’s WWTPs is only delaying MDE making a decision on both as referenced by Mr. Girard. What needs to happen is: the bickering to stop, so MDE can move forward in making decisions to issue Lakeside’s WWTP permit and for Trappe’s PER to be addressed. And as per TPC, “Such upgrades will be necessary to support projected growth in Trappe.”
To better understand what ENR is, all new WWTP utilize this technology. Easton Utilities has been using this at Barkers Landing since 2007. Talbot County just voted, last month, to spend $45M to upgrade the Tilghman Treatment plant to an ENR. What these plants have in common is they discharge directly into the Choptank River and Chesapeake Bay respectively. So how can Talbot County and Easton discharge effluent directly into the Bay but Lakeside, with the same technology, can not discharge onto a field with a wild flower/pollinator meadow?
Talbot County has adhered to the Critical Area laws set forth by the State of Maryland. These laws allow five-acre water front homes all around our county. These homes have septic systems that filter into our ground water. Is this the best use of our rural land or should we base the building of new homes around existing infrastructure? We live in a beautiful county, our natural resources are amazing.
It is no wonder so many people want to move here. But as you know an influx of people comes at a price. For those of us who’s families have lived here for generations, we have come to understand this influx. We wish to keep the rural character of this beautiful county while understanding that people are retiring & building second and third homes here or just moving here to live. This influx has always caused a strain on the housing market for our local population.
So while some do not want the development, others understand that we need a place for our children to live and grow. The people of this county are not knocking down the door to say “yes build another development,” but some have accepted the circumstances that have brought the development to fruition. However, if people choose not to buy houses in any development then the developments won’t continue.
So, let’s move past Resolution 308 & 327 and accept the fact that Trappe supports growth within its incorporated boundaries. Let’s allow MDE to do their job and let’s all support Trappe in its efforts to upgrade to an ENR facility.
Brian Schmidt is a member of the Trappe Town Council.
