Christmas is here! It’s a time of celebration and joy. But it can also be a time of sadness and pain. There are hurting people everywhere. Families grieving the loss of a loved one. Children being tossed back and forth between parents. The lack of health, wealth, and resources along with feelings of loneliness and rejection only accentuate the gap between the happiness surrounding the season and how we really feel. Holidays can bring out times of great joy, but they can also bring out tremendous pain.
“’Comfort, comfort my people,” the prophet Isaiah wrote in anticipation of the coming of Jesus into our world (Isaiah 40:1). Jesus came to comfort us and to give us His joy. “Blessed are those who mourn,” He declares in Matthew 5:4, “for they will be comforted.” In healing hurts, it’s important to realize that at least two people must be involved. The one who is mourning needs someone to do the comforting.
As followers of Christ, the job of comforting falls upon us. Paul instructs us to “rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn” (Romans 12:15). He reminds us that God is “the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4).
So, this Christmas, here are some tips on being a comforter:
1. Comforters care enough to come uninvited. If a friend has a heart attack, it’s not long before we make our way to the hospital. The same is true for those who are hurting. We don’t wait for an invitation.
2. Comforters listen carefully. Listening is a learned skill. It’s a desire to truly understand what the other person is feeling. To not only sympathize, but to empathize; to put yourself in their shoes and identify with their feelings.
3. Comforters openly express the depth of their feelings. We all have experienced pain and sorrow. We all know what it is like to be sad. Feeling deeply with a friend who’s hurting helps in the healing process.
4. Comforters are not turned off by sorrow. The reason many of us avoid the job of comforting, is that we’re afraid to get close to someone who is hurting. We don’t know what to say or how to say it, and so we just stay away. We leave them to mourn alone and hurting even more.
5. Comforters understand, so they say very little. In the story of Job, his three friends sat with him in silence for seven full days. Sometimes silence is the best comforter. Sometimes just your presence is enough.
As you celebrate Christmas this year, look for opportunities to be a blessing to those who are hurting. Blessed are those who mourn this Christmas season, for they will be comforted!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.