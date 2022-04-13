Easter arrives on April 17 this year. Easter dinner was always a big event on West Line Road at the Hitchens Farm. Many days of preparation were applied to this dinner as Mom always wanted to do her own cooking. She used to say “when you invite someone to eat dinner then YOU are the cook and provide the food. My sister and I knew very well what that meant — let the work begin. First of all, mom went to the “smokehouse” and picked out the sugar-cured ham she wanted to use. This main course came from the old-fashioned hog-killing held the previous winter. In the meantime, my sister and I had to begin the “house cleaning.” I always tried to convince mom to clean after the dinner due to so many people trampling in and out. Well, that did not work at all.
The side dishes were no problem as we grew our own vegetables in the spring and summer months, and they were either frozen, canned or stored in the shed. Those vegetables were potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, beets, relishes and pickles — jellies, fresh eggs for deviled eggs from the hen house, cabbage for the coleslaw and finally the fresh growing turnip greens in the field.
But oh my, we have not discussed yet the desserts! Mom loved to make pies, so there would always be strawberry, apple and lemon meringue. Cake was not left out — you know that old fashioned “from scratch” coconut cake! My dad would ask mom if she was making his favorite homemade ice cream; the look she gave him said “No.”
You may think this sounds like a lot of food, but let me remind you that during different stages of our growing up there could be 20 more or less dinner guests. Counting my mom and dad adding nine sons and two daughters makes 13. My paternal grandparents, occasionally the maternal grandparents, occasional aunts, uncles and their kids, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and anybody else might stop in. With all these folks, there was always food left over. My mom cooked like this until my father passed away, and then she started cooking breakfast every Sunday morning for anyone who wanted. At this point, the brothers, my sister and I took turns having the dinners at our homes. I remember the last dinner I had that mom was well enough to attend — as she pulled out the driveway, loaded down with carryout and a piece of pie, I thanked God for giving her to me.
Now let’s make some Easter side dishes from yesterday and today.
A favorite at each dinner was always BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a saucepan place one 8-ounce box of elbow macaroni and 1/2 teaspoon salt and boil under noodles are tender — drain well, rinse with cold water and place in a greased 2-quart casserole dish.
Combine 2 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 cups milk, mixing all together and heat over low heat until slightly thickened. Pour this into the macaroni in the casserole and light stir, then lightly stir in 2 cups sharp or mild cheddar cheese, mixing in well.
Bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes
You are going to need something to wash it all down with. What better than a good COUNTRY SWEET TEA? You’ll need three family-sized black tea bags (or 12 individual tea bags), such as Lipton or Luzianne,1 cup granulated sugar, ice, fresh mint leaves or lemon slices, small saucepan, long-handled spoon, a 1-gallon pitcher or multiple smaller pitchers. Boil the water.
Bring 4 cups of the water to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat. Steep the tea for 5 minutes. Dunk the tea bags a few times in the water to fully hydrate, then leave submerged with the strings hanging over the side of the pot. After 5 minutes, remove the bags and discard. Add the sugar to the tea. Add the sugar and stir until completely dissolved.
Pour the tea base into the pitcher. If using multiple pitchers, divide the tea evenly between them. Top off the pitchers with water. Add 3 more quarts of water to the tea base to make a gallon of sweet tea and stir to combine. Refrigerate until very cold. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or, ideally, overnight or have plenty of ice on hand.
Add a sprig of mint or a slice of lemon to each for extra flavor.
CREAMY POTATOES AND PEAS. 6-8 red potatoes cut into 1” cubes, 3-4 tablespoons butter, 1/4 cup flour, 2 cups milk or to taste, salt and pepper to taste, 1-2 cups peas fresh or frozen — just not canned!
Boil potatoes in salted water until just done/fork tender, approximately 10-15 minutes depending on the size of your potato cubes (you don’t want them overdone or they will get mushy quick). Drain and set aside.
In a medium-sized saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Slowly add flour, stirring, until flour/butter mixture becomes doughy (you may not need all the flour). Slowly add milk, whisking constantly until mixture becomes smooth and creamy. You want it to be a gravy consistency so add more milk if it seems too thick. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Add peas and bring to a slight simmer.
Carefully stir potatoes into creamy mixture until potatoes become well covered and serve!
I did a few asparagus recipes recently and here is another one to help with the sweet hams most people have this time of year. The saltiness goes perfect with the sweet ham. You can use your favorite brand of seasoning salt, fresh lemon juice or even seasoned bread crumbs. You can also add bacon, garlic or onions to the top as well. Basically, anything goes!
OVEN ROASTED ASPARAGUS. 1 bunch asparagus (trimmed), 2 tablespoons olive oil (extra virgin), 3 cloves garlic (minced), 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (grated), 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, pepper to taste. Preheat oven to 425-degrees.
Rinse and trim asparagus. Dry well and set aside.
In a mixing bowl or shallow dish, combine olive oil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Toss well with asparagus until asparagus is lightly coated with mixture.
Place asparagus in a single layer on a lined baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes. Remove from oven and serve immediately.
No Easter dinner is complete without deviled eggs. And they are usually the first thing gone! This recipe is for a dozen (24 halves) at a time, but you can always double and triple it to make more. CLASSIC DEVILED EGGS. 12 large eggs, 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, 3 teaspoons yellow mustard, 4 dashes vinegar-based hot sauce optional, 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 3 tablespoons pickle relish sweet or dill, salt, pepper, paprika.
For easy-to-peel eggs, steam them rather than boiling them. To do so, add about 1/2 inch of water to the bottom of a medium-sized saucepan with a tight-fitting lid. Add a steamer basket if you have one, but it’s not necessary.
Over medium-high heat, bring the water to a boil. Turn the heat off. Carefully add the eggs to the basket or just to the bottom of the pan. Cover and return to a boil. Steam for 12 to 15 minutes. To check the doneness, you might add an extra egg and check it at 12 minutes to judge the cook time.
Once cooked, place the eggs in an ice bath until they are completely cool. Peel the eggs and slice them in half lengthwise.
Carefully scoop out the yolk and place them in a small bowl. Use a fork to mash up the yolks. Add the mayo, mustard, hot sauce, and garlic powder. Mix until smooth. Add the pickle relish. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Spoon the mixture equally back into the whites.
Jello was really big in the 50’s and 60’s. Countless Jello molds were served at any social or family gathering. It used to be funny to see how many creative mothers brought different Jello molds to school functions. Here is a popular one to use the last bit of frozen blueberries from last summer you have.
BLUEBERRY JELLO SALAD. 2 c. water boiling, 6 oz. blackberry Jello, 16 oz. crushed pineapple drained,1 can blueberry pie filling, 8 oz cream cheese softened, 2 Tbsp sugar, 16 oz. Cool Whip softened, fresh or frozen blueberries thawed.
In a large bowl combine Jello and boiling water. Stir until dissolved. Mix in pineapple and pie filling. Pour into a 9×13-inch pan and refrigerate for about 2 hours until firm.
Topping: Mix cream cheese and sugar together well. Stir in Cool Whip. Spread topping over set Jello. Refrigerate at least half an hour before serving.
Top with fresh blueberries if desired.
