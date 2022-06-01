My oldest son who attends North Caroline High School is among this year’s graduates and so I feel compelled to congratulate our graduates! Congratulations for overcoming the obstacle of COVID-19 and for excelling in your academic pursuits. God has great things in store for you!
As you prepare for the future, take to heart the wise words of King Solomon who says,
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
Trusting God is what faith is all about. The more you trust Him the more confident you will be in His plans and purposes for your life. Just like any relationship, trust is developed over time. So, spend time daily reading His Word, seeking His face, prayer, and listening to His still small voice. The more you experience His goodness and grace the more you will trust Him with all your heart.
There is so much in this world we do not understand. Even with the abundance of knowledge available to us at the click of a button, there’s no way to completely understand the war in Ukraine, the killing of innocent children in Texas, or the anger and hatred that seems to permeate our society.
In times of confusion and despair God calls you to “cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7). So, don’t lean on your own understanding, but “in all your ways submit to Him.” You can’t control what others say and do, but you can control your response. When you submit to God’s authority you acknowledge that His way is always best. In God’s economy love always wins, peace is preeminent, joy overflows, and grace is available to all.
So, submit to Him today, lean on His understanding, trust Him with all your heart and He will make your paths straight. Congratulations on your big day! And know without a doubt that you were made for great things!
