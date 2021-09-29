The cool temperatures in the mornings are an invitation to start some fall baking — soup pots on the stove top and muffins in the oven. Check your baking supplies, soup ingredients, baking pans and crockpot readiness, and let’s get started. Sara and I already discussed Thanksgiving dinner, and Bonnie is on the lookout for freshly dug sweet potatoes — that’s the “country girl coming out of us.”
I was pleasantly surprised this past week when my 17-year-old grandson arrived after school with a fresh made and still warm fresh batch of PUMPKIN CUPCAKES. He is taking culinary classes and is enjoying it immensely and so am I! The family is enjoying fresh made biscuits, cheese biscuits, egg omelettes and much more! This boy is officially a fourth generation cook following in the footsteps of his great-grandmother, grandmother, his dad and now himself. Every male should learn the basics of cooking.
And now my grandson MASON’S PUMPKIN MUFFINS. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line muffin tins with paper liners or if not using liners make sure to grease muffin tins. In a large bowl, beat 2 eggs lightly and add 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup vegetable oil, 1 cup flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon cinnamon and 1 cup pumpkin. Mix well and fill muffin tins 2/3 full with mixture. Bake in a preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, remove and let stand for a few minutes. Delicious served warm. Enjoy.
How about a quick, but tasty pot of POTATO SOUP. This is a filling lunch on those busy days when doing the fall outside yard cleaning chores. Peel and cube enough potatoes to equal 4 cups. Cook potatoes in a soup pot with 1 cup diced celery, 1 cup coarsely chopped onion, about 2 — 2 1/2 cups water, 2 teaspoons salt, 3 tablespoons butter or margarine, a tablespoon of dried parsley flakes and black pepper to taste. Cook until potatoes, celery and onions are tender then mix in 1 cup milk and 1 cup whipping cream — stirring constantly until soup is thickened. Serve immediately.
SWEET AND SMOKY PULLED PORK SANDWICHES are great anytime but especially on a busy fall day of working outside or after sports games or practice. In a small bowl whisk 1/3 cup liquid smoke, 3 tablespoons paprika, 3 teaspoons salt, 3 teaspoons black pepper, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1 teaspoon ground mustard. Whisk well and rub over one 3 to 4 pound boneless shoulder roast. Place roast in a 5 or 6-quart slow roaster and cook, covered on low for 8 to 10 hours. Remove roast from slow cooker and slightly cool. Discard the cooking juices and shred pork with forks and return to the slow cooker. Stir in one 18-ounce bottle barbecue sauce and heat thoroughly. Serve on split burger buns or buns of your choice. Makes about 10.
Another quick busy fall day recipe is LASAGNA WITHOUT COOKING THE NOODLES.
This is a quick and easy supper dish to make for your busy fall schedule. Do not cook the noodles before hand. Use a large jar of tomato sauce — and in a large baking dish place a layer of sauce on the bottom. Place a layer of raw uncooked lasagna noodles, then place another layer of tomato sauce. The next layer is a mixture of mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Place another layer of lasagna noodles followed by another layer of sauce. At this point place a final layer of ricotta and mozzarella cheese. The next layer is raw noodles and a final layer of sauce. Cover dish with foil and bake at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. After you remove from oven, remove foil and pour some hot sauce on top before serving. You could also add some layers of pre-cooked hamburger or sausage if desired.
