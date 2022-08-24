The summer season is coming to an end and fall is peeking around the corner — this is one of my favorite times of the year. The gardens are producing an abundant supply of corn, tomatoes and peppers. This country girl knew the “country” way of cooking these vegetables after generations of Eastern Shore steaming, frying and grilling. But suddenly in 1965, I found myself in the middle of Tex-Mex country in El Paso, Texas, in a town that cooked these foods in the traditions of their culture. I soon tasted dishes that I had not even heard of, tasted or recognized the smells. These veggies were fried, steamed, marinated, cooked over open flames with red, green and yellow peppers and set on fire or smoked on the open wire rack grills.
I wrote to my mom and said, “you aren’t going to believe this stuff.” And then my neighbor on the base was cooking stuffed pepper soup and she was from Oregon. Another neighbor cooked Tex-Mex steak and she was from Germany! Let me tell you before I left Fort Bliss those girls were making dumplings, biscuits and sweet potato pies!
Just recently my 18-year-old grandson and his dad took a trip to Corpus Christi, Austin, San Antonio, Victoria, New Braunfels and North Padre Island, Texas. From rattlesnake to Texas-sized steaks, they both enjoyed the local cuisine. When my son and grandkids travel they make it a point to search out the local cuisine of where they are. Such as boat-to-table seafood in Gloucester, Massachusetts, or farm-to-table pork ribs in Memphis, Tennessee, and field-to-table peppers in Corpus Christi, Texas. They saw the many preparations of corn, tomatoes and peppers with many varieties of seasonings. This country girl remains true to her “country” ways but has a deep respect for other styles of cooking from the East Coast to the West Coast and from one continent to the other.
Let’s explore recipes using our wonderful local products!
TEX-MEX POTATO SALAD
For dressing: 3/4 cup Ranch dressing, 3/4 cup light mayonnaise, 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce chopped finely in a can, 1 small onion chopped, 1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste.
For salad: 2-pound potatoes peeled and cubed, 6 large eggs hard-boiled, coarsely chopped, 1 cup black beans canned, 1 cup corn kernels canned, 1 cup cherry tomatoes quartered, 2 green onions chopped, tortilla chips.
Cook the potatoes in a large saucepan, covered in enough boiling water, for about 15 minutes or until fork tender. Drain them and let them cool slightly. While the potatoes are cooking you can prepare the dressing.
In a very large bowl, combine the ranch dressing, mayo and the chopped chipotle pepper. Stir in the onion and season with a bit of salt if necessary. To the bowl with the dressing, add the potatoes, chopped boiled eggs, black beans and corn. Stir gently to make sure all the ingredients are coated in the dressing. Top with cherry tomatoes and green onions.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill for 6 to 24 hours before serving. You can wait to top with tomatoes and green onions until ready to serve.
BARBECUE TEX-MEX CORN
ON THE COB
6 corn ears (unhusked) that have been soaked in water for hours, 6 tablespoons cilantro butter, 2 teaspoons Tex Mex Seasoning, 2 teaspoons lime juice and zest. Cilantro butter: 1 stick unsalted butter, slightly softened, 6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped, 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, 1 to 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice, salt and freshly ground pepper. Combine the butter, garlic, cilantro and 1 teaspoon lime juice in a food processor or with a mixer until smooth. Season with salt and pepper, and add more lime juice if needed. Preheat the grill to around 350 degrees. Place corn, in its husks, directly on the grill rack. Roast until tender and cooked through, about 40-45 minutes.
Peel down the husks. Rub each ear of corn with 1 tablespoon of the cilantro butter.
Serve immediately, sprinkled with the Tex Mex seasoning, a few splashes of lime juice and some lime zest on top.
TEXAS NACHOS
10 white corn tortillas, 6 inches, ½ cup oil, vegetable or canola, 1/4 tsp salt, 1 cup refried beans, 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole homemade or store bought, your favorite store bought or homemade salsa. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cut the corn tortillas into six triangular slices to make chips. Pour the oil into a large pot or pan, should be 1/4 of an inch deep. Heat the oil to 350 degrees, oil should bubble when tortillas are dipped in. Carefully and working in batches, add the tortilla slices to the hot oil in a single layer. Allow to fry for about 1 minute, then using metal tongs, turn the chips to fry the other side. Chips should be firm and golden. Remove the tortilla chips to a plate lined with a paper towel, or a large baking sheet lined with a cooling rack. Sprinkle the chips with salt. Continue this process until all chips are fried.
Line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat, parchment paper, or foil. If using foil, spray with baking spray. Lay the tortilla chips in a single layer on the baking sheet. Top each chip with a spoonful of refried beans, a sprinkle of shredded cheese and a pickled jalapeño. Bake in the oven for about 8 minutes until the cheese is melted. Serve the nachos warm with sour cream, guacamole and salsa on the side if desired.
TEXAS RICE
2 cloves peeled and halved garlic, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, 1 cup long grain white rice not instant or fast cooking, 1 (14 1/2 ounce) can chicken broth or (14 1/2 ounce) can vegetable broth, 1⁄4 cup homemade salsa or any store brand will do, 1⁄4 cup chopped diced carrot, 1⁄4 cup frozen corn or 1/4 cup fresh corn optional. In a heavy pot, cook garlic in oil over high heat until browned, stirring often. Discard garlic cloves. Add rice to infused oil and reduce heat to medium high. Stirring constantly, brown rice. Add broth, salsa, carrots and corn and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 20 minutes. Fluff rice before serving.
TEX-MEX SKILLET SWEET
POTATOES
1 1/2 lbs sweet potato peeled and cubed, 1 small onion chopped, 2 large garlic cloves minced, 1 Tbsp coconut or avocado oil, 2 large red bell peppers diced, 14 oz can low sodium black beans drained and rinsed, 1 cup corn frozen or canned, 14 oz can low sodium diced tomatoes undrained, 1 Tbsp cumin divided, 1/2 tbsp taco seasoning, 3/4 tsp salt divided, 1/2 lime juice of, 1 cup Tex Mex cheese, shredded, 2 medium avocados diced, 2 green onions chopped, 1/3 cup cilantro chopped, Greek yogurt and salsa for garnish. Preheat a large, deep skillet on medium heat and swirl oil to coat. Add sweet potatoes, 1/2 tbsp cumin, 1/2 tsp salt and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add onion, garlic, bell pepper and cook for another 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, remaining 1/2 Tbsp cumin and 1/4 tsp salt, taco seasoning and pepper; then stir. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Turn off heat. Add avocado, green onion, cilantro, lime juice and stir. Sprinkle with cheese, cover and let stand until the cheese has melted. Serve hot with Greek yogurt and salsa if desired.
TEX-MEX STUFFED PEPPERS
1 pound ground beef extra lean, 3 tablespoon taco seasoning, 1/2 cup rice medium or long grain, uncooked, 1 cup beef broth low sodium, 1 cup enchilada sauce, 1 cup corn frozen or canned, 1 cup black beans rinsed and drained, 4 large bell peppers green or any other color, cut in half and deseeded,1 cup enchilada sauce, 2 cups cheddar cheese. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Wash and seed the bell peppers and cut in half from top to bottom. Place in a greased 9×13 baking dish and set aside.
In a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat, should take 5 to 6 minutes. Add in the taco seasoning, rice, enchilada sauce, corn and black beans, beef broth stirring well. Cook for about 10 minutes until the rice cooks through. Scoop a couple tablespoons of mixture into the bell pepper halves, top with about a couple tablespoons of cheese, then scoop a couple more tablespoons of beef mixture to fill the peppers. Place them in the prepared baking dish and pour the remaining 1 cup of enchilada sauce over them. Cover the pan with aluminum foil. Transfer the baking dish to the oven and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover the peppers, top with remaining cheese and place back in the oven for another 5 minutes or until the cheese melts. Garnish with parsley or cilantro if you choose and serve.
TEX-MEX CORNBREAD
1 tablespoon canola oil, 3 large eggs, 1/4 cup canola oil, 1 1/8 cup (9 ounces) buttermilk, 1 (8-ounce) can cream-style corn, about 1 cup, 1 tablespoon minced onion, red or yellow, 2 tablespoons finely minced jalapeño peppers, 1 1/2 cups stone-ground cornmeal, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1 cup finely shredded cheddar Jack cheese blend, or a mild or sharp cheddar cheese.
Put 1 tablespoon of oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet and put it in the oven. Heat the oven to 425 F.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with 1/4 cup oil, the buttermilk, cream-style corn, minced onion, and minced jalapeño peppers. In another bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, salt, baking powder, soda, and cheese. Blend well.
Carefully take the hot skillet out of the oven and set it on a metal rack.
Combine the egg and buttermilk mixture and the dry mixture. Stir just until blended. Pour into the hot pan.
Return the pan to the oven and bake the cornbread for about 20 to 25 minutes, until browned and crisp around the edges. Cut into wedges and serve.
