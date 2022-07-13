Pulling away from the local seafood store yesterday with a basket of fresh caught and fresh steamed crabs surely brings back memories of the 1950s and 1960s adventures of crabbing! Mom would set aside the designated weekday that we do this. The other chores would be done, and it was a day the canning and garden work was done.
Mom would back the pickup out, and we would load the supplies which included the baskets with inner tubes attached to help the baskets to float, the chicken necks for bait, the heavy string to tie the hook and sinker to the crab nets, towels and a picnic basket with sandwiches and a big jug of water with chunks of ice inside. That’s right — no soda, no fast food and no junk food except bubble gum!
We loaded up and rode in the back of the truck so we could hoot and holler at our friends as we rode through town. Our friends would holler “take me” as we passed because they knew the fun we would have along with the work involved. Our destination would be one of two country landings with docks for crabbing and areas for swimming. The first one was Mumford’s Landing down off St. Martin’s Neck Road (now a development off the Route 90 bridge outside of Ocean City) and the second one was a little dock called Little Georgetown, just down the road from our farm on the Delaware side.
This particular day we headed to Mumford’s Landing. Upon arriving at the landing, Mom picked out a spot to tie our strings on the dock poles. We would take the lines and hang the nuts, bolts and sinkers on the bottom so the weight held the line down and then tie on the chicken leg or neck for bait — I think they called this “chicken necking” but we called it “country fun.” You had a choice — go swimming now or later, but you had to move down a good distance to stay away from the baited lines, Mom would get two baskets ready with inner tubes to float the baskets, grab a crab net and walk along the shoreline and crab. Someone stayed back with another net and basket to gradually pull up the lines, placing the net under the line to catch the falling crabs. Sitting on the dock would be one or two bushel baskets with lids to place the freshly caught crabs in. If it was a slow catching day, then the bushel basket would be set at the shoreline to be partially filled with water to keep the crabs alive.
Meanwhile back on the farm, whoever stayed behind, was placing under one of the largest iron pots, used for winter hog killing and summer beet cooking, stick seasoned pieces of wood to start the fire to steam the crabs. Upon arriving at home, the still kicking crabs were unloaded, the fire started and the seasoning put in. My friends, let me tell you, it did not matter the amount caught because we were a country family having fun together and were a worn-out bunch of “young’uns” that night. Once the crabs were bright orange in color the fire was pulled away and the crabs pulled and placed on the picnic tables to be picked! Of course, we ate the delicious meat until we were full and then we put it in containers to be carried to the kitchen to be made into dishes such as crab cakes, crab soup and much more.
So let’s explore what to make with our crabmeat, but before we start I need to say to you, my dear friends and readers, pick a day and spend it with your children or grandchildren or elderly parents or neighborhood friends or someone alone and do have a crabbing adventure — you will be surprised what it will do for you!
You can purchase crabs locally at LNT Seafood in Preston, Blough’s Seafood outside of Denton, Kool Ice and Seafood in Cambridge, Trident Seafood on Rt. 50 in Hebron, among others. There are many other small local spots featuring fresh seafood catches but trust “word of mouth” for the best recommendations.
CRAB DIP
8 ounces crab meat, 8 ounces cream cheese, softened, 1/2 cup sour cream, 2 tbsp mayonnaise,1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 1/4 tsp Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tsp dry mustard, 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1 pinch garlic salt optional, 2 tsp Old Bay seasoning or JO seasoning.
In a large bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard until smooth. Stir in 2 tbsp of shredded cheddar cheese. Add crab meat into the mixture.
Pour mixture into a 1-quart casserole dish. Top with remaining cheese, or more. But not too much because you don’t want the cheese to overtake the taste of the crab. Add some of your favorite crab or seafood seasoning on top.
Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 30 minutes or until the top is browned.
CRAB MAC N CHEESE
16 oz box dry Cavatappi pasta or elbows, 1 lb jumbo lump crab meat, 1/2 cup unsalted butter, 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoon seafood seasoning such as Old Bay or JO, 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 2 oz chive & onion cream cheese softened, 5 cups whole milk, 5 cups shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese divided.
For the topping: 2 tablespoons unsalted butter melted, 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs, 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese, 1/4 teaspoon seafood seasoning, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley.
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 13 x 9 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.
Cook the pasta in salted water per the package directions until al dente. Drain well and set aside.
Pick over the crab meat removing any shells and cartilage. Set aside.
In a medium-size heavy bottomed saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter over medium heat. To the melted butter add flour, 1 1/2 teaspoon seafood seasoning, garlic salt, ground mustard and black pepper. Mix until the flour has been absorbed by the butter stirring constantly. Whisk in the milk. Whisk constantly to prevent clumping. Bring the milk to a boil then immediately lower the heat to low. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes gently bubbling and stirring to prevent sticking. Turn off the heat. Add cream cheese to the sauce. Stir until melted, then add 3 cups of shredded cheese. Remove from the heat, stirring until melted.
Add the cooked pasta and crab meat to a large mixing bowl. Pour the cheese sauce over and mix until fully coated and the crab meat is evenly distributed. Pour 1/2 into the baking dish. Top with 1 cup shredded cheese. Repeat with macaroni then top with the final 1 cup of shredded cheese.
Topping: Melt 2 tablespoon butter in a small microwave safe bowl. Mix with the panko bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and 1/4 teaspoon seafood seasoning. Sprinkle on top. Place into the oven and bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the top is golden and the edges are bubbly. Garnish with chopped parsley just before serving.
CHICKEN, CRAB, SAUSAGE GUMBO
1/2 pound bacon, to make 1 cup bacon grease, 3 tablespoons olive oil (or bacon grease), 1 yellow onion, chopped, 1 red bell pepper, chopped, 2 cups andouille sausage, sliced, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 4-6 cloves garlic minced, 3/4 gallon chicken stock (96 ounces), 1 15-ounce can chopped tomatoes, (or 1 cup fresh tomatoes, chopped), 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar, 2 cups stewed and shredded chicken, 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, 1 tablespoon dried basil, 1 tablespoon dried oregano, 2 cups frozen okra, 2 cups crab meat, salt, white pepper, lemon juice and Tabasco, to taste, chopped green onions and rice.
Heat a large cast iron skillet on medium high heat and cook the bacon, set the bacon aside to drain and measure the bacon renderings to 1 cup and reserve the rest for cooking the vegetables or another use. If you don’t have enough bacon renderings, melt enough butter to add to the bacon grease to make one cup. Add 3 tablespoons olive oil or bacon grease to the cast iron skillet you cooked the bacon in and cook the onion and bell pepper until soft and set aside. Cook the sausage in the same skillet until browned and set aside with the vegetables. Add the 1 cup of the bacon fat to the skillet over medium heat and stir in the flour. Lower the heat to low and cook for at least 1 hour, stirring every 5 minutes. The roux should be thick, but not chalky.
A little grease will probably separate from the roux while cooking. When it is dark tan and smells like toasted nuts, it is done. Caution, the roux burns easily so watch it very carefully and stir often.
In a large stock pot or Dutch oven, add the sautéed vegetables and sausage and heat over medium high heat. Add the garlic and simmer for 2 minutes. Add stock, tomatoes, vinegar, chicken, and all other dry ingredients. Simmer on low to medium heat for at least 1 hour. Add salt, white pepper, lemon juice and Tabasco to taste. Skim off about 3 cups of liquid from the pot (with as few solids as possible) and combine in a bowl with about 1 cup roux. Stir until it thickens and becomes paste-like. Add about half this mixture back to the pot on low heat. Stir well. Let simmer for a few minutes and add more roux mixture to thicken or water or stock to thin. The gumbo should be thick, but not as thick as gravy. Add half of the okra. Simmer on very low for at least 30 minutes. Be careful, as it can easily burn. Add the remaining cup of okra and the crab meat 5 minutes before serving.
Taste again for salt, white pepper, lemon juice and Tabasco. Serve in bowls with rice and garnish with green onion.
CHESAPEAKE CIOPPINO
2 tbsps. butter, unsalted, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1/2 cup celery, medium diced onion, 1/2 cup fennel, thinly sliced, 2 tbsps. minced garlic, 1 tbsp. Old Bay or JO seasoning, 1 bay leaf, 1/2 tsp oregano leaves, 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper, 1/4 tsp Worcestershire sauce, 2 cups chicken stock, 3 cups tomato puree, 1/2 sliced lemon, 1 pound large shrimp, 1 pound jumbo lump Maryland blue crab meat, 12 shucked oysters, 1 pound Rockfish cut into large cubes, 24 cleaned mussels.
Combine butter and olive oil in a medium stock pot. Heat on medium until butter has melted. Add celery, onion, garlic and fennel to the stock pot. Sauté until onion has become translucent. Add crab seasoning, oregano, crushed red pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil for 5 minutes, add chicken stock and tomato puree. Bring to a boil again, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Add sliced lemon, shrimp, whole crab meat, oysters, rock fish and mussels, staggering to accommodate for cook times. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes or until mussels have opened. Serve hot.
MARYLAND CRAB BALLS
1 lb. backfin crabmeat, 1 beaten egg, 1 cup crushed Ritz crackers, 1 tsp. yellow mustard, 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, 2 tbsp. fresh chopped parsley, 1 tsp. Old Bay or JO, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce.
Place crabmeat in a mixing bowl, picking any stray shell fragments out. Add crushed crackers, Old Bay or JO and parsley to the crab. In a separate bowl, combine egg, mustard, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Whip with a whisk until smooth. Pour egg mixture over the crabmeat and crackers and gently mix carefully not to break up large lumps of crabmeat. Mold into golf ball-sized balls and place on a cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve hot with crackers.
MARYLAND CRÉME OF CRAB SOUP
1/4 cup (1/2 stick of butter), 1 medium onion coarsely chopped, 1/3 cup flour, 4 cups milk or half-and-half, 1 tablespoon Old Bay or JO, 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes, 1 pound lump crabmeat.
Melt butter in a 3-quart saucepan on medium heat. Add onion and cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Add flour, Old Bay or JO, and parsley, whisk until well blended. Whisking constantly, gradually add milk. Bring just to boil. Stir in crabmeat. Reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with additional Old Bay or JO if desired.
MARYLAND CRAB SOUP
1 can (28 ounces) whole tomatoes, cut into small pieces, 3 cups water, 2 cups beef broth, 1 cup frozen lima beans, 1 cup frozen baby carrots, 1 cup frozen yellow sweet corn, 2 tbsp chopped onion,1 tbsp Old Bay or JO, 1 pound lump crabmeat.
Place all ingredients, except crabmeat, in 4-quart saucepan, bring to boil on medium heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 5 minutes, Stir in crabmeat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
