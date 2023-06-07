Susan Estrich

SUSAN ESTRICH

My neighborhood is full of broken windows. That's a term of art in policing to describe the disorder that breeds more disorder. It includes homelessness and graffiti, quality-of-life crimes like simple assault and public drunkenness, and drug crimes that often lead to more serious crimes and make law-abiding citizens afraid to ride buses and trains and afraid to go out, making the streets that much less safe.

