A dramatic picture on today’s front page and on StarDem.com shows the story of an arrest in Cambridge early Friday evening, June 11.
Police officers have their guns drawn as they subdue a man they said attempted to flee and pulled his own gun and pointed it at them.
Police secured the suspect’s gun, according to an officer at the scene.
The image also shows a woman on her knees, hands on her head. The man and woman were detained by officers on Market Street in a busy part of the Shore.
The harrowing image shows a lot and stirs a lot of emotions. It shows how easy it is for us to line up in our respective political and cultural corners as well as various views of police, drug laws and the media.
It certainly shows the dangers officers face each and every day protecting our communities.
They face situations that can turn dangerous and deadly. They are often the first to help our most vulnerable neighbors including victims of domestic and sexual violence as well as those dealing with addiction and mental health challenges.
We need to make sure our officers and other emergency responders have the resources, training, staffing — and compensation — to effectively do their important jobs and handle split-second, potentially life-altering decisions.
Defunding the police is certainly not the answer.
Images of the arrests also stir other emotions in some of our neighbors.
We need to acknowledge that our entire legal system and greater society have been prone to inequities and mistreatments based on race, class and ethnicity. Some of our neighbors have very different interactions with the legal system.
This is not just about policing. The police are enforcing laws (and norms) we have approved through our elected officials. We elected the politicians from both parties who passed crime bills, set drug laws and sentencing standards.
The governors and presidents we have elected appoint judges who are then at the helm of courts, trials and prison sentences.
When we talk about criminal justice reforms, it is well beyond cops on the street and law enforcement agencies.
Still, the images from Friday’s arrest show up close what police officers across the Shore and country face every day and the immense community responsibility on their shoulders.
