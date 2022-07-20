Adriana Cohen

ADRIANA COHEN

First the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, Hillary Clinton, called patriotic, God-loving conservatives who make up half the country a “basket full of deplorables.” Then, in May, President Joe Biden compared those who oppose abortion and support the MAGA movement to extremists. And on Tuesday, the president fondly reminisced about having lunch with a former segregationist while a U.S. senator.

©2021 CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.