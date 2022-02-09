Amid intense persecution where being targeted as a follower of Christ could result in the loss of work, the loss of property, the loss of freedom, and even the loss of life, first century Christians had to weigh the potential cost of meeting together on a regular basis. It was the threat of persecution that inspired the writer of the book of Hebrews to pen these words:
“Let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Hebrews 10:24-25).
Two thousand years later this command to meet together on a regular basis still applies. This time, it’s not the threat of persecution, but the residual effects of a worldwide pandemic that’s keeping people away. Whether it’s a legitimate fear of COVID or simply a matter of personal convenience, church attendance has been and continues to be in decline.
At a time when we need to be encouraged in our faith and spurred on towards love and good deeds, God’s people are neglecting the very source of such encouragement and motivation — the church!
As author and speaker Donna Jones observes, “This pandemic isn’t the first trial Christ’s Church has faced. It won’t be the last. Over the centuries, believers have endured persecution, torture, illness, starvation, and rejection. Yet through each crisis, they clung to Christ and each other. Even today, the church not only survives, but thrives, in places where meeting together is forbidden. Believers find a way to be together because they know they must.”
The Christian life is not meant to be lived in isolation but in fellowship with other believers. If we hope to grow spiritually and endure for the long haul, we need our brothers and sisters in Christ for encouragement. If we are going to live out the faith we profess and become all that God has destined us to be, we must not give up meeting together. Looking forward to seeing you in church this weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.