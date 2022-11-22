Susan Estrich

SUSAN ESTRICH

A mere mortal would hang his head in shame. It should be lost on no one that this is the third election cycle — 2018, 2020 and now 2022 — that the Democrats have won by running against Donald Trump. Some people would just give up. Donald Trump announced instead, assuring everyone yet one more election cycle to be dominated by the one man almost any decent Democratic candidate can beat.

