Riding down the country road the house appears with the yard lined with cars and pickups. Pulling in the large driveway there are children running in the yard playing, and as I get close to the back door I smell the delicious aroma of many types of foods. Lots of laughter and talking is going on as I open the back door and there stands “Mom” at the stove finishing last minute side dishes. Her happy voice rings out with, “Come on in — dinner will soon be ready — find a seat and sit down.” She is so happy to have her family home for Easter dinner; she is dressed in her bright cotton dress with her “bib” apron over it to cover her dress. Suddenly I awake and realize I am dreaming as Mom has been gone for 26 years, but those beautiful memories will last my lifetime.
Those long-ago dinners featured one of the smoked hams or one of her sugar-cured hams that my parents processed after the yearly hog killings in the winter months. A lot of hard work was involved in this way of country living but Mom used to say, “Hard work never hurt anybody.” Today folks eat many different types of meats for Easter dinner, such as seafood, turkey, chicken and beef.
According to health experts eating lamb is one of the healthiest meats to eat. My first two recipes today are using lamb which can be served with all the sides I have included also. A roasted rack of lamb is the perfect centerpiece to wow a dinner crowd, especially when it comes to Easter dinner. If working with lamb isn’t something you do often, it can seem intimidating. But trust me it’s not and can be found in most local stores.
RACK OF LAMB
3 cloves garlic, 3 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, 1 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, 1/2 teaspoons salt, plus more for sprinkling, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 2 (8-rib) frenched racks of lamb (about 1 1/4 lb. each), freshly ground black pepper, freshly chopped parsley, for garnish.
In a food processor, pulse garlic, rosemary, thyme, and salt until minced. Drizzle in olive oil and process until a paste forms.
Place lamb on a large, rimmed baking sheet and season all over with salt and pepper. Coat tops with herb rub and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Roast lamb 25 to 30 minutes for medium-rare, or until a thermometer inserted in the center reads 125 degrees. Tent with foil and let rest 15 minutes before carving into chops. Sprinkle with parsley and dinner is served.
ROAST LAMB
1 (2-lb.) boneless lamb shoulder roast, tied with butcher’s twine, 4 cloves garlic, minced, 1 tablespoon freshly chopped rosemary, 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil divided, salt, freshly ground black pepper, 2 lb. baby potatoes. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and place the oven rack in the lower third of the oven.
In a small bowl, mix garlic, rosemary, thyme, and 1 tablespoon oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Rub all over the lamb.
In a 9”-x-13” baking dish, toss potatoes with remaining oil and season with more salt and pepper.
Place lamb on top of potatoes and roast until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees, about one hour. Let rest 15 minutes, remove twine, then slice roast and serve.
LEMON ASPARAGUS PASTA
1 lb. penne pasta, 1 lb. thin asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2” pieces, 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, 1 small onion diced, 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced, 1/2 c. heavy cream, 1 lemon, zested and juiced, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1/4 c. fresh parsley, finely chopped, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook according to package directions, until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water, then drain.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of oil. Cook asparagus until crispy, then season with a pinch of salt. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Cook onions and garlic until softened, about 5 minutes. Add heavy cream, white wine, lemon juice, and zest. Bring mixture to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes. Add in salt, Parmesan, and black pepper. Reduce heat to low and mix until well combined. Turn off heat and mix in pasta, asparagus, and parsley until well coated. Add small amounts of pasta water until you reach desired consistency.
Serve with more grated Parmesan, cracked black pepper, and red pepper flakes.
LEMONY CHICKEN
& POTATOES
1 1/2 lb. baby potatoes halved, 1 lemon ends trimmed, thinly sliced, seeds removed, 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil divided, salt, freshly ground black pepper, 2 1/2 lb. bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 8), 1 teaspoon sweet paprika, 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped, 1/2 c. chopped fresh parsley leaves, 1/2 c. pitted Kalamata olives halved, 1/2 c. toasted sliced almonds, 1/4 c. white wine vinegar, 4 oz. feta (about 1 c.). Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
In a 13”by-9” baking dish, toss potatoes, lemon, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and a few grinds of pepper. Roast until potatoes just start to turn golden, 14 to 16 minutes.
Pat chicken dry with paper towels; season all over with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Nestle chicken skin side up between potatoes. Sprinkle chicken with paprika and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.
Roast chicken until the skin is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part (without touching bone) registers 165 degrees and potatoes are crisp and golden brown, about 35 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer chicken and potatoes to a platter.
Carefully stir garlic into hot pan drippings (there should be about 1/2 cup drippings). Add parsley, olives, almonds, vinegar, and 1 teaspoon salt; stir to combine. Spoon sauce over chicken and potatoes. Crumble feta over top.
If you aren’t a fan of chicken thighs you can use 4 large chicken breasts cut in half or butterflied.
ROSEMARY PORK ROAST
3 lb. boneless pork loin well-trimmed, 3 cloves garlic, minced, 2 tablespoons grainy mustard, 1 tablespoon chopped rosemary, 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves, salt, freshly ground black pepper, fresh rosemary sprigs, 3 tablespoons melted butter, 1 tablespoon brown sugar. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a 13”-x-9” pan with foil and place a wire rack on top.
Roll the flap of the boneless loin into a cylinder and using kitchen twine, tie the pork loin every few inches. (This helps cook the pork more evenly.)
In a small bowl, mix garlic, mustard, rosemary, thyme, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and freshly ground black pepper. Rub mixture all over pork loin and place in a roasting pan fat-side down. Bake for 30 minutes, then carefully flip the loin, and bake until a thermometer inserted into the middle of the meat reads 145 degrees, about 20 minutes.
Mix melted butter and brown sugar together, then brush on top of the pork loin. Broil for 2 minutes to caramelize. Let rest for 10 minutes before slicing into 1/3” pieces. Serve pork warm with extra pan juices.
CHEESY BACON
ASPARAGUS CASSEROLE
6 strips bacon, cut into 1” pieces, 2 cloves garlic minced, 1/4 c. all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 c. milk, 1/2 c. heavy cream, 1 c. shredded white cheddar divided, 1 c. shredded Swiss cheese, divided, salt, freshly ground black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, 1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, 10 minutes. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel–lined plate. Drain all but a 1/4 cup of grease from the pan.
To the same skillet, add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add flour and stir until golden, 2 minutes. Slowly pour in milk and cream, whisking until smooth. Let simmer until thickened, 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup each of cheddar and Swiss cheese and stir until melted. Add bacon back to sauce and season with salt and pepper and a pinch of red pepper flakes.
Place asparagus in a 9”-x-13” baking pan and pour sauce over, then top with remaining 1/2 cup of each cheese. Cover with foil and bake until asparagus is tender, 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake until cheese is melty, around 10 minutes more or so.
Now for a few traditional Easter recipes.
SPIRAL HAM
1 (8 to 10-lb.) whole cured, smoked, bone-in ham, 1/2 c. apricot jam, 1/4 c. light brown sugar, 1 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes. Remove ham from the refrigerator and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place a rack in a large roasting pan and cover the rack with foil. Pour 2 cups of water in the bottom of the roasting pan and place ham on the foil on the rack.
In a small bowl, stir together jam, brown sugar, bourbon, Dijon, and red pepper flakes. Brush ham with some of the glaze and roast, basting with more glaze every 30 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part reads 140 degrees, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Let rest 15 minutes before carving.
DEVILED EGGS
12 large eggs, hard boiled and peeled, 1/3 cup mayonnaise, 1 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/8 tsp salt, 1 small carrot, peeled and sliced into rings, 6 black olives. Peel 12 hard-boiled eggs. With a sharp knife, slice off a very thin layer from the base of the egg — this will give it a flat surface to stand on a platter. Cut off a generous top third of the egg. Squeeze around the egg base gently to loosen the yolk and it should pop right out. Keep the lids paired with their bases.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine 12 cooked yolks and mash well with a fork. Add 1/3 cup mayonnaise, 1 1/2 tsp Dijon (or add to taste), 1/4 tsp garlic powder and 1/8 tsp salt, or season to taste. Mash everything together until smooth. Transfer mixture to a Ziploc bag and pipe generously into egg bases. Place the top 1/3 back over the base and press down slightly to adhere.
Carrot and olives can be used as garnish.
