DEVILED EGGS

Riding down the country road the house appears with the yard lined with cars and pickups. Pulling in the large driveway there are children running in the yard playing, and as I get close to the back door I smell the delicious aroma of many types of foods. Lots of laughter and talking is going on as I open the back door and there stands “Mom” at the stove finishing last minute side dishes. Her happy voice rings out with, “Come on in — dinner will soon be ready — find a seat and sit down.” She is so happy to have her family home for Easter dinner; she is dressed in her bright cotton dress with her “bib” apron over it to cover her dress. Suddenly I awake and realize I am dreaming as Mom has been gone for 26 years, but those beautiful memories will last my lifetime.

