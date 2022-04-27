When I look at my mom’s egg basket sitting on the floor with her bonnet and apron neatly folded inside tears come to my eyes. I think of the many years seeing her go out the kitchen door with her bonnet covering her silver hair and the apron covering her freshly ironed cotton house dress en route to the “hen house” to pick up the freshly laid eggs. Behind the long pole shed sat a brightly red colored hen house with a high wire fence around it to contain the hens and roosters. Next to this was the large garden where occasionally mom would let the chickens out to eat the bugs and leftover seeds from dying vegetables. They were not turned out very often during the planting season or producing stages but come fall it was all theirs.
Mom would enter the hen house and the chickens were quiet as she would talk to them and fuss if their nest had very few eggs. It was like they knew what she was saying, and they would scatter just clucking away among themselves. When mom came back into the house the tedious job of taking the eggs from the basket and wiping each egg began. After being wiped they were placed in another egg basket that was lined with a tea towel, also known as a dish towel. The basket was set in a cool place such as the fruit closet. In the summer many times they were refrigerated. Many times, the locals would come out wanting to purchase two dozen or three dozen eggs but mom was hesitant as she used many eggs in her daily baking and cooking. If she sold a dozen or two then the word went fast — the phone would start ringing with inquiries of “can I get a dozen of Miss Laurie’s fresh eggs?”
Before we start with egg recipes, I need to tell you a story of my “egg gathering adventures.” When mom was busy she would send me down to pick up the eggs, and so the adventure begins ... I would put on a long sleeve top, wear a pair of gloves, carry the egg basket in one hand and a broom in the other hand for the “fight.” Entering the hen house some hens were still sitting on the nest and refused to budge! This where the broom came in — gently I would shove the broom under them and attempted to “lift” them off the eggs — this is where the trouble started — then hens started squawking and I swung the broom around and hit them with the brush part! Some hens got up, but some did not. I got what eggs I could and let the rest go. Entering the house mom would say “they didn’t lay many eggs today did they” and I replied “no.” Later mom would go out there and get another dozen or more and I had to wipe each one — my payment for “fighting in the hen house.”
Eggs can be prepared in many ways for any meal or for a quick sandwich. Many times, I have eaten a simple fried egg sandwich or a fried egg and bologna sandwich. Scrapple or bacon on a fried egg sandwich is popular as well as scrambled eggs with bacon, scrapple or ham is a very filling meal. On a busy workday there is nothing like eggs in any form! Today when I ride past the farm in Bishopville and look at the decaying hen house I can still hear the screeching hens, the slaps of the broom, and mom calling out the kitchen door “What’s going on out there?” and the teenage girl saying “nothing.”
COUNTRY SCRAMBLED EGGS
4 large eggs, 4 tablespoons whole milk, 2 tablespoons butter, ¼ teaspoon onion powder, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste.
In a large bowl, add eggs, milk, onion powder and garlic powder. Use a whisk and beat eggs briskly for one minute — mixing well and creating tiny air bubbles throughout.
Place a skillet over low heat and add 2 tablespoons of butter. When butter is melted, add egg mixture. As eggs begin to set, gently stir until and mix until completely done. Usually under two minutes.
Add salt and pepper after eggs are cooked and serve.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST BOWL
2 lbs. russet potatoes, 2 Tbsp. olive oil,1 tsp. smoked paprika, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, ¼ tsp salt, freshly cracked black pepper, 6 large eggs, 2 Tbsp. butter,1 cup salsa, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.
Preheat the oven to 400ºF.
Wash and cut the potatoes into ½-inch cubes. For extra protection against the potatoes sticking, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Otherwise, rub 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil over the surface of a large baking sheet.
Spread the potatoes out onto the baking sheet. Drizzle the remaining tablespoon of oil over the potatoes, along with the smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat the potatoes in oil and spices.
Roast the potatoes in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Stir once halfway through roasting.
When the potatoes are close to being finished, crack the eggs into a large bowl and add a pinch of salt and pepper. Gently whisk the eggs. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. When the butter is melted, pour in the eggs. Gently move the eggs around the skillet until they are mostly solid, but still soft and glistening. Be careful not to overcook the eggs at this point because they will cook further when the breakfast bowls are reheated.
To prepare the bowls, divide the roasted potatoes and scrambled eggs between four freezer safe containers. Add 1/4 cup of salsa to each container then top with about 1/4 cup of shredded cheese. Chill the bowls in the refrigerator before transferring to the freezer. Or, leave them in the refrigerator if you plan to eat them within 4-5 days.
OLD FASHIONED EGG SALAD
1/4 cup mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 1 teaspoon dried minced onion, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 6 hard-boiled large eggs, peeled and chopped, 1/2 cup finely chopped celery.
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, onion, salt and pepper. Stir in eggs and celery. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
Getting to live in Texas for a few years exposed this country girl to new ways to cook eggs. One of the most popular was southwest scrambled eggs.
SOUTHWEST SCRAMBLED EGGS
8 large eggs, 1/4 cup milk, salt and pepper, 1 Tbsp. butter, 1-15oz. can black beans, 1-4oz. can diced green chiles, 1/4 cup taco sauce, 4 oz. pepper jack, shredded, 2 green onions, 1 small tomato.
Rinse the can of beans in a colander and let drain as you prepare the eggs.
In a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, a pinch of salt, and pepper. Whisk until smooth.
Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Once hot, add the butter and let it melt. Spread the butter over the surface of the skillet with a spatula.
Pour the whisked eggs into the skillet and gently fold them with the spatula as they begin to set. Avoid over stirring the eggs. When the eggs are about 75% set (still soft, moist, and fluid around the edges), add the drained beans and chopped green chiles (no need to drain the chiles). Gently fold the beans and chiles into the scrambled eggs.
Drizzle taco sauce over the eggs, then top with pepper jack. Place a lid on the skillet and let it warm for about 5 more minutes, or until the eggs are fully set and the cheese on top is melted.
While the eggs are warming through, slice the green onions and dice the tomato. Top the eggs with the fresh tomato and green onion just before serving.
EGG FRIED RICE
1 cup cooked rice, ½ cup assorted vegetables,1 tsp. soy sauce, 1 small, chopped onion, 1 clove chopped garlic,1 tsp. chopped ginger, 1 egg, 2 tsps. olive oil or butter.
Heat a pan and add half the olive oil or butter. Add beaten egg and keep mixing with a spatula to break it into small pieces.
Take out cooked eggs and add the rest of the oil. Add garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute or less. Add chopped onions and cook for 1-2 minutes until translucent.
Add soy sauce and cooked egg. Mix and add cooked rice., Mix well and let it cook for 1-2 minutes. Serve hot.
OLD FASHIONED PICKLED EGGS
10 large hard boiled eggs, peeled, 1 cup apple cider vinegar, 1 cup water, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon pickling spice, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed, 1 large bay leaf, a few slivers of red onion, a few fresh dill sprigs.
Make hard boiled eggs and peel them.
In a medium saucepan, mix together vinegar, water, sugar, pickling spice and salt. Bring to a boil; then reduce heat to low until the sugar has dissolved. Mix in the garlic and bay leaf; remove from heat.
Fill a clean 2-liter glass jar with your eggs. Tuck in some sliced red onion and fresh dill sprigs. Pour the brine over the eggs and seal. Store in the refrigerator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.