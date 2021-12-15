Ya’ll know by now that I am from the “country cook” generation and the famous “iron frying pan generation” and the “heavy duty pots and pans cooks,” but when the family asks, “How do you like the new cooking equipment I gave you last year?” and you say “great,” then that is the day you know you got to do it! OK, let’s see what is still waiting to have its gift wrap removed. In my cabinet, it is the Instant Pot waiting to be used.
After researching this machine on the computer, this Instant Pot was invented by a dad who was laid-off from work and stayed at home to tend to the kids and do the household duties — including cooking. This dad had worked as a computer software developer and several of his friends were also unemployed, filling in for the working moms. The year was 2008 and Robert Wang decided to develop a crockpot type machine that worked quicker with much less preparation, and so my friends, the Instant Pot came to be. It is a great invention. I am still learning, but love it, and now let’s start cooking. Can’t wait to see what this year has in store for me!
INSTANT POT SWEET
POTATO CASSEROLE
3 lbs. sweet potatoes peeled, cut into 3 inch cubes, 1/4 cup dark brown sugar, 3 tbsp. maple syrup, 1/4 cup unsalted butter, 1/2 tsp salt,1 tsp vanilla, 2 1/2 cups pecans chopped, 2 cups mini marshmallows. Place the cubed sweet potatoes into the cooking vessel and pour in enough water to cover the potatoes. Select MANUAL/MODE at 400F and set the time to 30 minutes. Bring to a boil. Using the handle grips remove the pot from the heat, drain the excess water and place it on the countertop protector. Add the sugar, salt, vanilla extract, and butter. Using a masher potato max the mixture until smooth. Using a spatula spread the mashed potato making sure you have an even layer, top with a layer of pecan and on top a layer of mini marshmallows. Preheat the oven to 375°F. When the preheating time is done, place the cooking vessel into the oven and bake it uncovered for 30-35 minutes or until the marshmallows are golden brown. Remove the cooking vessel using the handle grips and place it on the countertop protector.Serve and enjoy.
INSTANT POT
ROAST BEEF
Eye of Round or Top Sirloin roast, 2.5 to 3 lbs. cut 2.5 inches thick, 6 cloves garlic, minced, 1 onion sliced,1 cup unsalted chicken stock or high-quality unsalted beef stock, 1 — 2 tablespoons regular soy sauce, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 bay leaves, ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary. Brown beef roast in Instant Pot. Press button to “Sauté More” to heat up Instant Pot. Wait until it says “HOT” (8 mins). Add 1 tbsp. olive oil in Instant Pot. Ensure the whole bottom is coated with oil. Pat dry the beef with a paper towel. Generously season one side of the beef with kosher salt and black pepper. Place the beef roast in Instant Pot (seasoned side face down), then brown for 4 mins. Generously season the other side with salt and black pepper, then brown this side for 3 mins and 30 secs. Finally, brown the other 2 sides for 2 mins and 30 secs (no need to add more seasoning). Set aside the browned beef roast.
Sauté onion and garlic. Add 1 tbsp olive oil in Instant Pot. Add in sliced onions, then sauté for 3 mins. Add in 2 bay leaves, ¼ tsp dried rosemary, and minced garlic, then sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant. Pressure cook roast beef: add in 1 tbsp. regular soy sauce. Give it a quick mix. Place the steamer rack in Instant Pot, then layer the browned beef on the steamer rack. Close lid, then turn Venting Knob to Sealing position. For 2.5 inch thick beef, Pressure Cook at High Pressure for 3 minutes + 25 minutes Natural Release. For 3.25 inch thick beef: Pressure Cook at High Pressure for 3 minutes + 30 minutes Natural Release. Open the lid, then measure the temperature of the roast’s thickest part with a meat thermometer. Slice to your liking and serve.
INSTANT POT
HARD BOILED EGGS
6-8 large eggs (straight from fridge) 1 cup cold water. Place eggs in Instant Pot. Place 1 cup (250 ml) of cold water and a trivet in Instant Pot. Place 6 — 8 large eggs on the steamer rack. Close the lid, then turn the Venting Knob to the Sealing position. Pressure cook at High Pressure 8 minutes + Quick Release or Low Pressure 12 minutes + Quick Release. Open the lid carefully. Peel the eggs under cold running tap water and serve immediately. If you are not serving immediately, stop the cooking process by submerging the eggs in a cold water bath for roughly 5 minutes.
INSTANT POT
SESAME CHICKEN
1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces, 1 tablespoon sesame oil,1/4 cup honey, 1/4 cup soy sauce or gluten-free tamari soy sauce, 1/4 cup water, 3 garlic cloves, minced, 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, 3 teaspoons cornstarch, 2 tablespoons cold water, 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, Hot cooked rice, thinly sliced green onions, optional. Select sauté or browning setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat, add sesame oil. When oil is hot, brown chicken in batches. Press cancel. Return all to pressure cooker. In a small bowl, whisk honey, soy sauce, water, garlic and pepper flakes; stir into pressure cooker. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure cook on high for 4 minutes.
Quick-release pressure. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into pressure cooker. Select saute setting and adjust for low heat. Simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Serve with rice. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and, if desired, green onions.
