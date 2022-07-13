In our individual, family, business or even corporate budgets, we may feel a little pinched due to changing economic policies or trends. Such realities may affect us negatively and influence how we live. While we pray for wisdom to manage wisely, we are exhorted by the Bible to be a blessing to orphans, widows, the poor, the homeless and others we may bless in faith. We do not have to have plenty to share what we have with a willing heart and spirit.
One man approached Jesus and wanted to know what more he might do to have eternal life. He was disappointed when Jesus told him he should divest himself of all he had and give it to the poor and then “…come and follow Me.” (Matt. 19:21-22) He was disappointed and turned away.
We are not persuaded to do good works to be saved or to get something from someone; we are empowered to help humanity and glorify God through good works because we love Christ, and because He valued all the people of the world so much that He died and rose to save us. We see helping the needy as acts of benevolence that expresses appreciation not only for what Christ has done for us, but also His interest in all humanity. “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for Me.” (Matt. 25:40)
