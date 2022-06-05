My name is Jonathan Carter and I am the executive editor of the Star Democrat, your community newspaper.
Since taking the helm of this institution, I have had the privilege of working alongside the best journalists Maryland and our Eastern Shore have to offer. Through exhaustive story cultivation, the editors and reporters at the Star Democrat have worked around the clock to produce quality, impactful, and, most importantly, local journalism for our readership.
Through this work, I have learned the stories and news that the people of Talbot, Queen Anne’s Dorchester and our Eastern Shore counties care about. Through your calls, emails and letters, you have let me and us know how important local news is to you.
However, none of this direction or understanding would be possible without community feedback. Your feedback, ideas and opinions help to shape your newspaper into what it needs to be.
In light of this, I want to put out an “all call” for letters to the editor and other opinion content. Our opinion pages need to be the robust community conversation spaces that our readership deserves. This, like our work in the news department, will be accomplished through thorough story and letter cultivation from the most important people in this industry: the audience.
An informed community, county, state and republic cannot exist without hearty, opinionated discussion of our times. Please take this opportunity to send in your thoughts and ideas, including any problems or misgivings you have with our newspaper, to encourage more debate and discussion.
Our letter to the editor requirements include being 400 words or under, adding your name and adding your town of residence. We will also not publish any information that is clearly false, misleading or harmful. Letters must be received with ample time for placement in the paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.