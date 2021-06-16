Denton Wesleyan
As I sat down to write this column, as usual, I looked over at my wall calendar and noticed it would be running in the paper the Wednesday before Father’s Day. Knowing that, I felt I should share something to encourage fathers.
Last month, we celebrated Mother’s Day, and the truth is, there is something usually inherent in mothers that allow them to be good nurturers, but not necessarily true with fathers.
First of all, let me say that I know that there is no set rule that all mothers are good parents and all fathers aren’t; that’s simply not true. It’s just that, normally, fathers need a little more encouragement to be the father they should be. It seems like fathers like to give “things” to their children, and maybe we feel like the things we give our children will make up for some of the lesser parenting qualities of our life. I am convinced the best gift a father can give his children is to love their mother!
This is accomplished when fathers love God and follow Him. The first thing I would like to do is to encourage fathers to be authentic. It’s easy to mask our imperfections and our mistakes and to even justify them. Fathers, when we do or say something wrong, we need to “man up,” go to our children and say, “I was wrong,” “I’m sorry, forgive me,” and let them know we have asked God to forgive and help us. Fathers, also be attentive. Whenever possible, put the cell phone down, turn the TV off, and give your children your undivided attention; that will let them know that they are loved and important. Lastly, be an affirmer. Talk positively to your children, let them know of their God-given potential just waiting to be developed. Remember, it’s been said, “It takes 10 positive comments to counter every one negative comment.
Fathers, I encourage you to love God, love your children’s mother, be authentic and be an affirmer. It’s a task that’s too hard to accomplish by ourselves, but can be done with the help of the Lord. Oh yeah, Happy Father’s Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.