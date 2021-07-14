Each summer we all look forward to the abundant supply of locally grown watermelon and cantaloupe. Fresh picked from the local fields, chilled, sliced and served is a sure sign that summer has arrived on the Eastern Shore. We talk all winter about wanting to just taste these delicacies, and the time has come. How much do we know about these Eastern Shore favorites? Let’s find out the benefits of these fruits.
Let us begin with cantaloupes. Cantaloupes are a very popular fruit not only in the USA but throughout the world. It’s juicy and a great thirst quencher, especially during the extremely hot summer days. The cantaloupe grows widely in California, Europe, India, Africa and Iran.
Let’s examine the benefits of the cantaloupe:
1. Immunity booster — excellent source of vitamins A and C. They are the body’s defense team.
2. Promotes digestion — a good source of dietary fiber. This type of fiber is essential in the digestive system, especially in the elimination of body waste.
3. Aids in prevention of diabetes — this fruit is important in the improvement of the insulin metabolism. This will stabilize the rise and fall of blood sugars.
4. Helps in the treatment of arthritis — this fruit has the anti-inflammatory properties. This can reduce or prevent oxidative processes in your bones and joints.
5. Cancer prevention — eliminating radicals in the beta-carotene body is an excellent way to reduce the risks of cancer. Free radicals in the system are harmful — by producing cell metabolism.
6. Rich in beta carotene — the cantaloupe contains more beta-carotene than most other fruits. This list includes oranges, peaches, apricots, grapefruit, nectarines and tangerines.
7. Beneficial to skin — it stimulates the membranes of skin cells. This is important for their repair and growth.
8. Keeps the body hydrated — about 90% of the cantaloupe is water and can effectively hydrate the body. Keeping the body hydrated maintains many functions of the body — the circulatory system, pumping the blood throughout the heart, easier digestion and stool movement.
Eating cantaloupe for those picnic snacks will produce many benefits of this tasteful fruit. First recipe is a CANTALOUPE SMOOTHIE. Ingredients: 1 cup vanilla yogurt,½ cup orange juice,½ cup sliced cantaloupe,4 ice cubes. Blend yogurt, orange juice, cantaloupe, and ice cubes in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds.
Now my favorite — watermelon which includes similar health benefits to cantaloupe and is also considered a cancer-fighting food.
WATERMELON BLUEBERRY SALSA. Ingredients: 4 small Roma tomatoes, roughly chopped,1/2 small onion, chopped,1 jalapeño, chopped (discard seeds for a milder salsa),1 cup diced watermelon,1/2 cup fresh blueberries, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, 3 tablespoons lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Combine tomatoes, onion, and jalapeño in the bowl of a food processor; pulse briefly or until finely chopped). If you do not have a food processor, you can finely chop the ingredients by hand. Transfer tomato mixture to a medium bowl, stir in watermelon, blueberries, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to develop.
My favorite watermelon recipe is chilling the melon, slicing and serving immediately. You can also cut the melon in half, dig out the center, cut melon in chunks and return to halves with other chopped fruits for a beautiful centerpiece filled with a tasty fruit salad!
