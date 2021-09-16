The Talbot County Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday to move the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn to a Civil War battleground site in Virginia.
Activists favoring the statue’s removal from the Easton courthouse still have to raise money to pay for the relocation. The county also still needs to finalize a deal with the private foundation that operates the battlefield park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Councilman Frank Divilio was the deciding vote in 2020 when the council voted not to move the Talbot Boys.
Divilio, a Republican, was also the deciding vote and the driver of Tuesday’s resolution to move the Confederate monument. He was joined by fellow Republican Corey Pack and Democrat Pete Lesher in voting to move the monument.
Divilio said the Talbot Boys issue would keep coming up and needed to be resolved. He is right that the cadre of local activists as well as attention from the news media and statewide Democrats such as U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin have kept Talbot Boys as a defining image of Talbot County.
The issue was not going away.
The relocation of the monument is just one chapter in the Eastern Shore and Talbot County’s often sobering racial history. There are plenty more lessons and realities to be learned about slavery, segregation and the mistreatment of African Americans and Native Americans on the Shore.
That history is still important to help us learn about and address contemporary challenges we face — including those centered around race, class and ethnicity.
We hope future discussions about the Shore’s complicated history do not turn into a partisan debate where we retreat into our political corners with nothing but disdain and scorn for the opposing side.
It has to be recognized that monuments such as the Talbot Boys and other celebrations of the Confederacy are hurtful to some of our neighbors and friends. They can come across as celebrations of slavery and segregation.
It also has to be recognized that we need to learn from history and understand our past and not embark on some kind of Soviet or Orwellian erasing of history. Those are real slippery slopes to be avoided.
Those issues were always the backdrop for the Talbot Boys debate. We hope they are both considered as we navigate future issues and as we look to attain the promises of America.
