Last month, while California and the rest of the drought-stricken Western U.S. were burning up, the worldwide consortium of scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change put out their latest report.
The picture they paint for the U.S. is dramatic:
Western North America – Continuing increases in drought and fire weather (high confidence that this will happen).
Central North America – Continuing increase in drought (high confidence); continuing increase in fire weather (medium confidence).
Eastern North America — Increases in mean and extreme precipitation (very likely).
To the extent that drought and fire destroy agricultural productivity in the West and Central U.S., that will increase the need (and opportunity) for East Coast farms to make up the short-fall. The East Coast will have more storms and floods, but not agriculture-killing drought and fire. Mid-Atlantic farmlands, particularly those on the Eastern Shore, will become ever more valuable.
The IPCC report carries a pointed message for all of us here in Queen Anne’s County and on the Delmarva: Failure to protect our productive croplands and wooded lands from residential and commercial development would be not only to shoot ourselves in the foot economically — it would be a crime against the future of America.
Queen Anne’s County, already so productive, and with sufficient fresh water resources, is set to become the bread-basket of the mid-Atlantic – if we don’t let our farmland disintegrate into development for short-term private profit.
Fighting off the development challenge won’t easy. On the contrary, the pressure for development will become more intense as population surges eastward – people fleeing dried up, burnt out lands, wanting to live in the part of the country that will still be, relatively speaking, the “land of pleasant living”.
As Queen Anne’s County works on its Comprehensive Plan, the Plan should reflect a much deeper commitment to protect our rural lands for food and fiber production and for wildlife habitat. The Planning Commission (they after all are supposed to PLAN) and the County Commissioners (they are our chosen leaders) have to take seriously all that climate change means for the country and for this county.
We should be protecting and preserving every last farmed and wooded acre in Queen Anne’s County — there is no time to waste. Improving an agricultural zoning code now riddled with pro-development loop-holes cannot wait for another Plan a decade hence. We must put in place, now, the cropland and woodland preservation measures that the future requires.
Jay Falstad is executive director of the Queen Anne’s Conservation Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.