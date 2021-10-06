Riding throughout the countryside in the fall is so enjoyable to this country girl. The farmers cutting soybeans and corn, the pumpkins at the end of the lanes for sale to the public, roadside stands with fresh turnips, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, apples, the American flags flying from the tractors, trucks, the barnyard, front porches and more, all hold a special appeal to anyone from the country or who loves the country. Everyone is preparing for the cold winter months ahead. This, my friends, is what America is all about.
In late November my family would have the old fashioned hog slaughtering on the farm. That will be featured in some future columns. So when mom wanted to cook pork, she simply went out to the smoke house and got one to cook. Today I have a couple of pork recipes for you to try along with some pumpkin recipes. Enjoy the recipes today and the wonderful smells of fall inside and out.
PORK ROAST
Roasting is very similar to baking the pork roast in the oven in a shallow uncovered pan and without adding liquid. Any cut of pork can be roasted and should be roasted at 350 degrees. Using the drippings from the roasted meat will provide great flavor when making gravy or sauce. Do not use sharp utensils that may pierce the meat when trying to turn the meat as this will cause valuable juices running out. A roast with the bone in it will cook faster than a boneless roast because the bone will conduct heat faster than the meat. For a crisp surface be sure the oven is fully preheated before placing the pork in and do not cover the meat.
When I cook a pork roast I simply wash the roast, usually bone in, sprinkle salt and pepper to taste on top of the roast, in the roasting pan. I spray the pan with a non-stick spray before putting the roast in. At this point you simply stick the pan in the preheated oven. And now begin to prepare the side dishes which are usually steamed turnips, broccoli, sweet potatoes, turnip greens and any vegetables you may like.
PORK CHOPS AND GRAVY
Wash and drain 8 large pork chops. Place on a paper towel to dry. Put in a large paper bag or plastic bag containing one package of Shake N ‘ Bake for pork and shake well to coat the chops. Have oil hot in a fry pan; brown chops on both sides. Take pork chops and drain on paper towels. Wipe pan dry, dumping the oil out. Return the chops to the pan and add 1 cup of water and any leftover Shake ‘N Bake. Stir and put the lid on the pan and cook until steam comes out, turn the chops over after a few minutes and continue to steam until the chops are tender and you have a nice covering of gravy. Serve with mashed potatoes or rice.
PUMPKIN LOAF
Make a quick pumpkin loaf for dessert. Very tasty and can be served with a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream or cream cheese. Mix together 3 cups sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon nutmeg, 2 teaspoons baking soda, 3 1/2 cups flour, 4 beaten eggs, 1 cup oil, 2/3 cups water, 2 cups cooked pumpkin or 1 small can of pumpkin, 1/2 cup chopped nuts, optional. Mix well and pour into 1 large or 2 small pans. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour and 10 minutes. This is a great loaf cake to have on hand for unexpected company or for when that sweet tooth calls.
