We all love fall and the farm products it produces such as apples, turnips, pumpkins, late cabbage and much more. One of my favorite fall items is apples.
With so many local orchards in our area, get out there and try some apple cider or homemade donuts. Take the family to a “u-pick” orchard and involve everyone. It always seems to make it that much sweeter when you can engage everyone into an activity that ends with dessert.
Apples are one fruit that you can do so much with, either by themselves or made into delicious dishes. Yummy — let’s get started!
APPLE PIE
Apple pie is an American favorite. This old-fashioned homemade apple pie recipe produces a flaky crust and juicy filling. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Combine 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour with 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg in a bowl. Cut in 3/4 cup butter with a fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in enough water with a fork just until flour is moistened. Divide the dough in half into a bowl. Flatten slightly. Wrap each half of dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate 30 minutes. After 30 minutes roll one half of the dough, on a lightly floured surface, into a 12-inch circle. Place dough in an un-greased 9-inch pie plate, pressing dough firmly against bottom and sides of plate. Trim crust to 1/2 inch from the edge of the pie plate. Set aside.
In a large bowl combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, and 1 tablespoon butter. Mix well. In another bowl combine 6 medium (6 cups) tart cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced into 1/4-inch slices with 1 teaspoon sugar, tossing to coat. Add the brown sugar mixture over the apples well and then spoon into the pie crust. Roll the remaining ball of dough into a 12-inch circle and gently lift the circle and place on top of the apple mixture in a pie plate. Trim, seal and crimp or flute edges. Cut 5 or 6 slits in the crust. Brush top with 1 tablespoon melted butter and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon sugar. You can cover just the edges of the crust with 2 inch strips of foil to prevent burning. Bake in a preheated oven for 35 minutes, remove foil, continue baking 10 to 20 minutes more. Juices will begin bubbling thru slots and the crust is lightly browned. Serve warm. The second ball of crust could be rolled out, cut into strips and laid across the top instead of laying the entire crust across — I have done both. Delicious pie.
APPLE CRUMB PIE
Toss 7 1/2 cups peeled, cored and sliced apples with 1 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, and nutmeg to taste. Put this mixture in an unbaked pie shell and dot with butter. Make a topping consisting of 1/2 cup sugar, 3/4 cup flour, and 1/2 cup margarine. Mix well and top the apples in a pie shell with this mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until the apples are tender.
SOUR CREAM APPLE PIE
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix 2 beaten eggs, 3/4 cup white sugar, 1 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons flour, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 teaspoon apple pie spice, pinch of salt and 2 cups peeled, cored and sliced apples. Mix well and place in a baking dish. In another bowl mix together 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/3 cup flour, 1 teaspoon apple pie spice, and 1/4 cup butter. Mix till crumbly and place on top of the apple mixture. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Delicious!
