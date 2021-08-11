On August 16, 1977, the world lost one of the greatest rock ‘n’ rollers of all times — Elvis Presley. It has been 44 years since that hot summer day and a day I and many other fans will never forget. It is also unbelievable that today Elvis would be turning 86 years old. My generation of teenagers were looking for new idols different from the generation of “country singers” of the ’30s and ’40s and Elvis’ appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show cemented that need for change in the late ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. As I write this edition of “Country Cooking,” I am playing my Elvis collection of music via eight-track, cds and vinyl.
During my many trips to Memphis to visit Elvis’ home place of Graceland, I have met people from all over the world and of all ages. The Meditation Garden on the grounds is one of my favorite spots on the property — that calming quietness area where Elvis would sit quietly, away from the world, and meditate. This area is near the wooden shed that is shot full of holes from target practice. Memphis also houses Sun Records studio, where a bunch of new young musicians would record after work and weekends to try to break into the world of music — Elvis, Jerry Lee, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash to name a few.
Now let’s share some of Elvis’ foods that his cook prepared for him. One of Elvis’ favorite foods was FRIED PEANUT BUTTER AND BANANA SANDWICHES. A Southern lady was his personal cook from his early years of fame until his death. She made herself available 24-hours a day when Elvis was in town. To make the sandwich: smear peanut butter on one slice of bread and on the other slice smear the bread with mashed banana, Put the slices together and smear each outside slice with bacon grease and fry in a hot skillet. No, I have never tried this but if anyone does, please let me know.
ELVIS’ FAVORITE MEATLOAF. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix together two pounds of ground beef with one chopped fresh onion, one chopped fresh green pepper, two cloves of garlic, minced, 4-ounces crushed saltines, and one 8-ounce can of crushed tomatoes. Mix well and form into a loaf and place in a baking pan. Bake covered, for 45 minutes. In the meantime, mix an 8-ounce can of tomato sauce and 1/2 cup ketchup and set aside. After 45 minutes of baking, remove the meatloaf and pour the ketchup on top and return to the oven. Bake for another 15 minutes and serve with mashed potatoes.
ROAST BEEF. Mix 2 tablespoons black pepper, 1 1/2 tablespoons salt, and 2 tablespoons garlic. Mix to form a paste and rub on this mixture on a 6-pound beef. Place this roast in a baking pan, adding 1 1/2 cups water and place in a 350-degree oven. Bake for about 4 hours or until tender. You can steam some fresh vegetables to serve with the roast.
One of ELVIS’ favorites was a SPANISH OMELETTE, which his long-time cook would make any hour of the day. Beat four eggs well and mix in 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper with 1/2 cup chopped onion. Mix well and fold in 1/2 cup shredded cheese of your choice with salt and pepper to taste. Cook in a greased skillet for about 4 minutes.
HAMBURGER STEAK. Elvis loved hamburger steak served with fresh mashed potatoes and gravy. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl mix together 2 1/2 pounds ground beef with 1/2 cup chopped onions, 1/2 cup chopped green pepper, 1 tablespoon garlic, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon black pepper, 2 cups mushroom soup, and 2 beaten eggs. Mix well. Shape into mini steaks and fry in a skillet with 2 tablespoons Crisco. Cook about 12 to 15 minutes, making sure steaks are cooked inside well. Drain on paper towels and proceed to make gravy with grease left in the pan.
Enjoy today’s recipes, have a safe week and stay healthy and happy.
