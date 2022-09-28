In the last few days of September, after supper was over, my late parents would take a walk outside and check out some of the foods stored in the big sheds for the upcoming winter months. I am doing this week’s column in memory of my dad whose 113th birthday would have been Sept. 27. This is for you — Ollie Lowe Hitchens Sr. (Dink) — the second born son and one of nine children of Ida and Irving Hitchens of Dagsboro, Delaware.
My father was a farmer and truck driver all his life, but also ran a small grocery store, raised chickens and had his own trucking company, Hitchens Poultry, and later a partner in Hitchens Brothers Trucking. My mother was at his side, working with him and as we used to say “keeping him straight.” The outside buildings included a large corn crib which was packed full of the fall crop of corn for the laying hens and hogs. Next to it was the wash house where the old wash tubs were stored after wash day using that wringer washer.
Two freezers were housed here also where the pork and beef were stored. The lard press and sausage grinder were here also. Next came the smoke house, which held the fresh hams, bacon, seasoning meat and hams that had been smoked. Finally, they checked the big storage shed where the fresh potatoes — both white and red skin — sweet potatoes, onions, green peppers, apples and turnips were kept. There was a floor made from boards to keep the produce off the ground and plenty of tarps and old rugs to cover the food. Mom would check the shed two or three times a week and would sprinkle “bug dust” on the produce to keep bugs out. Usually mom brought in the potatoes and other food as she knew which foods needed to be used first.
These buildings are still there today but not filled to feed a large farm family and certainly not in the same condition as they were in the ’40s through the ’60s. I have seen my parents walking around those buildings many times admiring their stock for the wintry months ahead — and thinking of the hard work on those hot summer days — but never regretting their commitment to themselves and their children.
I think of my father’s favorite foods and can’t remember any special ones — he loved everything mom cooked. She would go in the smokehouse, slice off fresh bacon, on to the hen house to gather fresh eggs and back to the kitchen to soak the salted bacon for a few minutes to get rid of the salty taste. Out came the iron frying pans — one for bacon and one for the fried potatoes, The fresh bread was already baking, the homemade butter on the table and the fresh made jelly waiting. Next thing ... how do you want your eggs? And this was just breakfast!
My dad loved all kinds of food, but when the “pizza era” hit he didn’t like that “stuff.” He used to say spaghetti and meatballs were starvation foods! When I reflect back, I can see him riding in town in his cart and pony pulling him or his beloved El Camino or big Oldsmobile with his “Sunday hat” on his head. We lost him at the young age of 65 but hold those memories forever.
And now some food from West Line Road in Bishopville!
SOUTHERN FRIED
POTATOES
2 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons cooking oil, vegetable or olive, 4 medium russet potatoes chopped into bite-sized cubes, skin optional, 1 medium onion diced, salt and pepper to taste. Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once butter is melted, add cubed potatoes and diced onions to the skillet, in one even layer, then season vegetables with salt and pepper to taste. Cover skillet with lid. Cook 5 to 6 minutes or until potatoes develop light crust on the pan side. Flip potatoes over and cook, uncovered, another 5 minutes or until potatoes are tender with light crust on pan-side. Serve warm. Diced bell peppers go with all the other ingredients in this recipe too. Just dice them to a similar size as the onions and toss them in the skillet when you add the onions and potatoes.
HOMEMADE SOUTHERN BISCUITS
2 cups (10 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus 1/4 cup more for dusting, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, frozen, 1 cup buttermilk. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 450°F. Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl; set aside. Place a box grater over a small piece of parchment paper. Grate the frozen butter on the large holes of a box grater. When you get down to a small nub of butter, chop that nub into 5 to 6 small pieces. Use the piece of parchment paper to transfer the butter to the dry ingredients. Use your fingers to sift the butter into the flour and break up any clumps of grated butter. Pour in the buttermilk and beat it in with a wooden spoon until the dough comes together and pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
Transfer the dough to a lightly floured cutting board. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick, rough rectangle. Sprinkle the dough with a little more flour, if needed. Fold the dough in half from top to bottom, then pat it back down into its original shape. Repeat with the folding and patting, alternating folding from each side, the bottom, and the top until you have completed a total of 8 folds. At the end, the dough should be a little springy to the touch. Pat the dough into a 1-inch thickness. Use a 3-inch round cutter to cut the dough into 6 biscuits. If you don’t get 6 the first time around, refold and pat down the excess dough and cut more as needed. Discard the scraps of leftover dough. Arrange the biscuits in a 10-inch cast iron skillet so that the biscuits touch each other, but not the sides of the pan. Put the skillet in the oven and increase the oven temperature to 500°F. Bake until the biscuits are golden-brown, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove the skillet from the oven and immediately remove the biscuits from the pan to a clean tea towel. And since you have freshly made biscuits you’ll need some gravy!
SAUSAGE AND GRAVY BISCUIT
1/4 pound bulk pork sausage, 2 tablespoons butter, 2 to 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt,1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1-1/4 to 1-1/3 cups whole milk, warm biscuits.
In a small skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, 3-5 minutes, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Add butter and heat until melted. Add the flour, salt and pepper; cook and stir until blended. Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve with biscuits.
CORNMEAL PANCAKES
1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour, 2/3 cup cornmeal, 2 tablespoons sugar, 4 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 large eggs, 1-1/3 cups 2% milk, 1/4 cup canola oil. Combine the first five ingredients. In another bowl, whisk eggs, milk and oil; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a lightly greased hot griddle. Turn when bubbles on top begin to pop; cook until the second side is golden brown. Serve with your favorite maple syrup.
We loved Lumberjack, Vermont Maid or Kingston syrup.
We spoke about the smoke earlier, here is a recipe we used to help fill the smoke house after a “hog killing.” More to come later this year on that special day.
CURED SMOKED BACON
3 pounds skinless boneless pork belly, 3 tablespoons salt, 1/3 cup white sugar, 2 tablespoons pepper, 2 teaspoons paprika, 1 teaspoon pink curing salt (you can buy online), apple or cherry wood chunks/chips.
Start by curing the belly. In a small bowl, combine the pepper, sugar, paprika, salt and curing salt. Place belly on a foil lined tray and pat dry with paper towels. Using half of the cure mix, sprinkle evenly over the surface of the belly, and rub in gently. Turnover and repeat on the other side with the remaining mix. Place the entire belly and curing mix into a large zip top bag and place in the refrigerator for 7 days.
Each day the belly should be flipped onto the other side, and the contents (which will transform to a liquid) should be massaged around. After 7 days, remove from the bag and rinse under water. Pat dry with paper towels, and place back in the fridge uncovered (on a rack over a pan to catch any drips) for 24 hours.
Smoke the now cured belly using the apple or cherry wood for three hours at 200 degrees or until internal temperature reaches 150. Store bacon in an airtight plastic bag or container in the refrigerator for up to a week, cutting and cooking as required.
COUNTRY STYLE BLT
6 pieces thick-cut home cured bacon, 8 slices good thick bread, preferably a few days old where its starting to harden, 4 tablespoons mayonnaise, nonstick cooking spray, 1 large ripe tomato cut into 4 generous slices, salt and freshly ground black pepper, romaine or iceberg lettuce about 8 sandwich-size pieces.
You can either bake your bacon (add 4 to 6 extra minutes to the cooking time for thick cut), or you can heat a skillet over medium heat and cook the bacon for about 6 to 8 minutes, turning it every few minutes until it is nicely crisp, but still pliable. Remove the bacon to paper towels to drain, then cut each slice in half crosswise.
Spread about 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise on 1 side of each piece of bread. Spray a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium heat. In the skillet, place as many slices of bread that will fit, mayo side down, and griddle them up until the mayo side of the bread is nicely browned, about 1 minute. Remove the bread from the skillet, let rest browned side up, and griddle up any remaining slices.
Place 4 of the slices of toast browned side down on a cutting board. Place a tomato on each piece, season lightly with salt and pepper, place 3 half slices of bacon on each slice of tomato, and top with a couple of pieces of lettuce. Generously spread the rest of the mayo on the non-browned side of the remaining slices of bread, and top the sandwiches with them browned side up.
