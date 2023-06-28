It seems that virtually everything in the world is corrupted and broken. I have almost completely stopped watching televised news as it seems increasingly irrelevant. Do I really need to keep hearing about Tucker Carlson? No. Do I need to keep hearing politicians using word salads that say nothing which matches their ability to do nothing? No. And yet, even reading from various sources can produce angst and apprehension.
While it is true that the world in which we live has always been corrupted by sin and evil, we now have instantaneous access to virtually everything happening around the world through social media, satellite radio, television, and many online sources. War, pain, disease, natural disasters, and man-made catastrophes are rampant. Drugs, murders, and a seemingly endless stream of “issues” both real and perceived add to the stress. There are too many parts of our world that can make us feel worried, agitated, and desperate for peace. Ultimately, nothing in this world can give us true peace.
Thankfully, we do know someone who can bring true peace: Jesus. Our Lord said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” Yet, there is still a problem. Have you ever been in a situation where you are so distracted by something that you don’t hear the person right next to you? The same thing can happen with God. Sometimes the prattle of the world is so loud we can’t hear God.
There is a solution. It is the Bible. In the Bible, the book of Psalms is full of reminders of God’s peace and care. A Psalm that I offer today is Psalm 91. This psalm is a wonderful prayer that offers a glowing testimony of our security in the Lord. Read it aloud. Reading aloud helps to keep our mind from floating away to other things.
