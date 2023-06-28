It seems that virtually everything in the world is corrupted and broken. I have almost completely stopped watching televised news as it seems increasingly irrelevant. Do I really need to keep hearing about Tucker Carlson? No. Do I need to keep hearing politicians using word salads that say nothing which matches their ability to do nothing? No. And yet, even reading from various sources can produce angst and apprehension.

  

