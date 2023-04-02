Back in the Stone Age, when I was in college, the Book of the Month Club offered new members, in return for joining, a free miniaturized edition of the entire Oxford English Dictionary. I would stare at advertisements for the mammoth boxed set and its accompanying magnifying glass (needed to read the tiny font required to squeeze a 12-volume dictionary into two fat over-sized tomes) and positively lust after it.

