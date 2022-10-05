Recently I’ve had the unfortunate pleasure of consoling an individual who seemed to be ready to take the right hand of fellowship in the church.
He told me the reason he did not step forward was because there were some people present who had frowned on his coming to church over the past three weeks because of his illicit past.
The modern day parable below that was shared by a friend should offer all of us something to ponder.
A man went to church. He forgot to switch-off and his phone rang during prayer. The pastor scolded him. The worshippers admonished him after prayers for interrupting the silence. His wife kept on lecturing him on his carelessness all the way home. One could see the shame, embarrassment and humiliation on his face. After all this, he never stepped foot in the church again.
AND
That evening, he went to a bar. He was still nervous and trembling. He spilled his drink on the table by accident. The waiter apologized and gave him a napkin to clean himself. The janitor mopped the floor. The female manager offered him a complimentary drink. She also gave him a huge hug and a peck while saying, “Don’t worry man. Who doesn’t make mistakes?” He has not stopped going to that bar since then.
The lesson: Sometimes our attitudes as believers drives souls away from God. We can make a difference by how you treat people especially when they make mistakes.
Jesus said in Matthew 9:12, “It is not those who are healthy who need a physician, but those who are sick.”
