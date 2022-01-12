When the snow starts falling along with temperatures, the big pots come out. The choice could be soup or the ever popular chili that everyone loves. Chili is very filling, especially with freshly made corn bread. I make chili but never cared for the beans. Today I will include some of the reader’s favorite recipes while I prepare some soup! Clip today’s recipes to use for the upcoming super bowl activities that are very popular with all types of chili recipes. Make that trip out to the market to get those supplies and let’s get started!
FIVE ALARM CHILI
In a large skillet brown one pound ground beef and 5 to 6 Italian hot sausages. Drain off a small amount of the grease and add 2 cleaned chopped jalapenos, 2 cleaned chopped banana peppers, 1 chopped and cleaned orange or yellow bell pepper, 1 whole red onion, 2 packages of hot chili mix, one 16 ounce can of kidney beans, undrained, one 16 ounce can chunky pineapple, 2 cans of diced tomatoes, undrained. Simmer until desired consistency is reached. When serving top with sour cream and shredded cheese choices.
WENDY’S CHILI
This recipe is from the fast food chain and is very good according to their customers. You can spice it more if desired. In a large skillet, brown 2 pounds of fresh ground beef or turkey. Drain off the fat. Put the beef or turkey in a 6 quart pot with one 29 ounce container tomato juice, one 15 ounce can tomato puree, one can 15 ounce red kidney beans drained, 1 medium onion chopped into 1 1/2 cups, 1/2 cup of diced celery, 1/4 cup of diced green bell pepper, 1/4 cup of chili powder, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. In a large skillet, brown the ground beef. drain off the fat and put the beef and the remaining ingredients in a 6-quart pot. Cover the pot and let the chili simmer for up to 90 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.
VENISON CHILI
From a hunter friend, he directs placing one pound of boneless cubed venison steak and one pound pork sausage in a large skillet and cook, breaking with a wooden spoon as necessary, over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain grease and mix in 1 chopped onion, and 2 minced cloves of garlic and beans, drained, and cook about 3 minutes. Drain and mix in one 6-ounce can tomato paste and season with hot pepper sauce, salt and black pepper to taste. Pour one 15 ounce can cannellini beans, drained, and one 10 ounce can diced tomatoes with chilies. Pour all of this in a slow cooker, adding the venison-sausage mixture in with the tomato-bean mixture. Cook 8 to 10 hours on low or 5 hours on high. Serve with shredded cheddar cheese.
CHICKEN AND CORN CHILI
Place 4 sliced, boneless chicken breast halves with salt to taste in the slow cook the night before you want to eat the chili. Season with 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon chili powder, black pepper to taste. Cook for 6 to 8 hours on low. About 3 to 4 hours before you want to serve, shred the chicken with 2 forks. Return the chicken to the pot and continue cooking. Stir in one 11 ounce can of Mexican style corn and one 15 ounce can of pinto beans in the cooker, continue cooking until ready to serve. Make sure beans and corn are tender.
Serve with tortilla chips, corn bread or rolls.
Enjoy and be safe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.