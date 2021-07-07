We did not have any blueberry bushes on our farm because my mother’s family owned McCabe’s Blueberry Farms outside of Selbyville, Delaware. We would go there and join many others in the all-you-can pick fields. It was a lot of fun — first you “had” to eat all you wanted and then pick for mom’s buckets. The buckets were small plastic pails but after eating so many those pails looked like heavy metal five gallon buckets. Today there is still a blueberry farm outside of the Selbyville-Frankford area called Kingsley Farms. There is also a blueberry farm on Assateague Road heading to Assateague Island, in Worcester County, that offers blueberry and raspberries in their all-you-can-pick fields. Take the kids and grandkids out for an adventurous day.
Now let’s make some delicious blueberry dishes. For breakfast this morning I had fresh blueberries in my cereal. Yesterday it was fresh blueberries with cottage cheese. Wash your fresh blueberries and freeze for the winter to enjoy. I remember a story my late sister-in-law, Mildred, told me. One extremely hot June day she took her son and daughter to the strawberry fields to pick berries to be made into jelly and to freeze them with sugar. After a hot day of picking, canning and freezing it was finally done. On Monday, after work she arrives home to find her children not feeling well and a stain of red on the freezer lid. Opening the lid, finding most of the berries eaten, resulted in a strict policy of NO more berries of any kind processed unless they were in the jam and jelly form!
How about delicious BLUEBERRY COBBLER. Wash 3 cups of blueberries and dry on a paper towel. Combine 2/3 cup sugar with 2 tablespoon tapioca, add 1 cup water and bring to a boil. Boil for 1 minute. Add the blueberries to this mixture. In a 9 x 13 inch baking pan place the berry mixture. Prepare a topping by mixing together 1 1/2 cups flour, 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar, 2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder, 3/4 teaspoons salt, and 4 1/2 tablespoons shortening. Mix well and add some milk if needed. Mix well and drop by spoonful’s on top of berries in a baking dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
BLUEBERRY CRUNCH. Crumble together 2 sticks of butter, with 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 cup self-rising flour, and 1/2 cup pecans. Put this mixture in a long baking dish. Do not press down, just drop around the dish. Brown in a 350 degree oven for 6 minutes or until brown. While baking, stir several times. Then mix together 1/2 cup sugar, 1 small container whipped cream, and pour on top of the cooled crust. In a bowl mix together 8 ounces soft cream cheese, 2 teaspoons milk and 1 can blueberry pie filling. Add this mixture on top of the entire mixture. Sprinkle some fresh blueberries on top. Keep refrigerated after serving.
BLUEBERRY COFFEE CAKE. Mix one box yellow cake mix according to directions on the box except use a little less water leaving the mixture slightly thick. Pour this onto a greased cookie sheet that has sides. Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries over the top of the mixture. If you want to add a cream cheese filling then squirt or drop by teaspoonfuls onto the top into many small spots. Do not spread with a knife or cover completely with cream cheese as it will automatically while baking. I use whipped cream cheese which is easy to drop. Now make a crumb topping consisting of 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar and 2 teaspoons cinnamon — mix and sprinkle over the top. Bake at 325 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Slightly cool before cutting. Delicious!
Many local cooks, as well as my mom, made the old fashioned BLUEBERRY BUCKLE. Today I am featuring the late Mrs. Doris Morean’s recipe. Mrs. Morean was a Federalsburg resident and quite a good cook I was told. So let’s make her BLUEBERRY BUCKLE. Cream 1/2 cup shortening with 1/2 cup white sugar. Then add one beaten egg and mix well. Combine 2 cups flour, 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add this mixture to the creamed mixture alternately with 1/2 cup milk. Pour into a 11 x 7 1/2 x 1/2 inch baking dish. Sprinkle 2 cups of fresh berries on top. Combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup flour, cinnamon and butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over the berries and bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Easy to make and delicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.