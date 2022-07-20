A very welcome fruit has arrived on the Shore — peaches! You can pick your own at local orchards or buy already picked ones from the produce stands or local grocery stores. After you get them, what will you do with them? Can them or freeze them or just wash, peel, slice and eat them individually or prepare a bowl filled to serve later. Fresh peaches are delicious in cereal, on top of a fresh baked cake or in that cake and made into fresh peach ice cream. Today I had fresh peach slices and cottage cheese for lunch — delicious and healthy.

