DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend recently told me that she has a girlfriend. A few months ago, she was dating a guy. I don’t really care, but it is confusing for me to keep up with her romantic life, and she really wants me to. I told her that I don’t care who she dates as long as she is happy. What I’m having a problem with is getting her to believe that I am telling the truth. I think she doesn’t believe me because her family is really judgmental. They got mad when they learned that she was dating a girl from our school, and they were equally elated back when she started dating a guy. Never mind that the girl was much nicer to her than the guy. It was only because he was male that they decided to be nice to him. How can I support my friend and stand up for her when even her family is judging her based on her private choices? — Being an Ally

