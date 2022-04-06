Just prior to coming into Jerusalem that first Palm Sunday, Jesus learned of the death of Lazarus. Jesus had visited his home several times and was where one of Lazarus’s sisters (Mary) had poured expensive oil on Jesus' head. Jesus was deeply moved by that act of love and promised Mary’s act of love would always be in His Word.
However, many would wonder why Jesus waited two days before going to see Lazarus which at time was gravely sick but had not died. The reason was directly related to His entrance into Jerusalem that Palm Sunday. At the time of His entrance on that day, another procession was being made at another gate possibly the Sheep Gate. It was on this day before the Passover was celebrated that the lamb was brought into Jerusalem. By entering in when Jesus did, he identified with this lamb as the “Lamb of God” who would soon die even as the lamb would be for the Passover.
The procession on that first Palm Sunday was very celebrative. Many of Jesus’ followers including His disciples believed the kingdom of God would come when Jesus entered the city. The crowds were enormous due to the Passover when Jewish people all over the known world would come to Jerusalem to celebrate this feast. Some may have realized that Jesus was fulfilling the prophet Zechariah’s prophecy (Zechariah 9:9) of the coming of the Messiah.
The Palm Branches and the laying of garments on the pathway were symbolic to the people of Israel. Both were symbolic of being used when a great king or even a conqueror would enter the city. These symbolized that they recognized Jesus as a great prophet and possible king who was widely known for His miracles including the most recent of raising Lazarus from the dead. The Pharisees wanted Jesus to stop the celebration, but according to Luke’s story Jesus shocked them by answering “I tell you that if these should keep silent, the stones would immediately cry out” (Luke 19:40).
To this day, I keep a rock from the Holy Land on my desk as a reminder of this teaching as well as the story of Jesus sparing the Prostitute from stoning by asking the crowd “he who has not sinned, cast the first stone” which no one could do and saved the girl. Some believe that was Mary Magdalene, but research has shown this was a different person.
Finally Palm Sunday begins what the church calls “Holy Week." I encourage the readers to consider the following biblical passages. Some churches have services throughout the week as well as using passages that would apply to that day. Another way to honor Holy Week is to read the five chapters of John called the “Upper Room Discourse” that provides more detail to the Last Supper (Passover dinner).
Finally, be sure to visit your church or another church for services Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday. I assure you that you will be very glad you did in honoring our Savior’s Passion, death and Resurrection. He is Alive and because He is, we will also be; now that’s something to celebrate and it all begins this Sunday. Have a blessed week with Jesus!
Pastor Larry Williamson lives in Easton.
