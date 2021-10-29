DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother-in-law has a boyfriend who continuously treats her like trash. She kicks him out of her home once every few months, but he always ends up back in the house — it’s a toxic cycle. It is hard for me to keep watching her take him back, but I don’t want to overstep. What can I say to help her understand that she needs to leave this man for good? — Protective DaughterDEAR HARRIETTE: I am accepting a job offer on the West Coast that would finally allow my girlfriend and me to move in together. We haven’t found a place yet, but the job would demand that I start working right away. My girlfriend’s mother has offered to let me stay with them for the first month so that I can start working while we secure an apartment. We’d be saving a ton of money this way. Could this be a bad idea? — Saving Money
DEAR SAVING MONEY: It sounds like your girlfriend’s mother is being very generous. To ensure that everything is in alignment, do your best to create boundaries. Decide on a move-in date and a likely move-out date. If there’s a chance you might need to stay longer than a month, talk to her about that upfront. Offer to pay rent, even if she doesn’t accept it. Understand her house rules. It can be challenging for adult children to live with parents. Be neat. Contribute to the cleanliness of the household and be engaged. Do not treat her home like a hotel.
Thank her profusely when you leave. Consider the time you spend together as bonus time for getting to know each other better. It can be a time you will treasure if you treat it like that.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams.You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
