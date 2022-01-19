There came a woman of Samaria to draw water. Jesus said to her, “Give Me a drink.” For His disciples had gone away into the city to buy food. Therefore the Samaritan woman said to Him, “How is it that You, being a Jew, ask me for a drink since I am a Samaritan woman?” (Jews have no dealings with Samaritans.) Jesus said, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.”
In this passage one sees the meeting of two very diverse people groups. Time nor space will allow me to fill in all the blanks; however, I can say that there had been strained relations for a long time. The purpose of writing is not a history lesson, but rather a glimpse into healing and empowerment.
We note Jesus and this woman had a need for water and that is what brings them together. Their meeting would appear unplanned. However, some would suggest divine appointment. I digress. John’s commentary says Jesus “was wearied from his journey,” and sat by the well to refresh. A woman came who had a bucket. There you go. A need and a bucket. I wish life could be that simple. Suspicion, among other things, hindered the enjoyment of the much desired and needed water.
There are needs all around us — social, physical, economical — and there are so many who have buckets. Not resources — buckets. Neither the Samaritan nor Jesus had the water. It was in the well and the Samaritan was reluctant to use her bucket to serve a Jew.
Before we as a community can ever see unity and healing, we need to understand that there is a commonality that binds us together.
The beautiful picture that emerges from this, as I see it, is The Holy God, creator of heaven and earth, empowering a Samaritan woman, viewed as undesirable, to minister to Him. God empowers her to do a great work.
What if we, as a community, got past our fears, prejudices and separatist way of thinking and began to serve one another; what if we realized we have more in common than differences? Could it result in reduction of so many socially fragmented and wearied people?
Reader, I am not sure if you are thirsty or if you have a bucket, so let’s meet at the well and get to know each other.
