Mother’s Day has always been an important holiday to me since I was a child. My mother lost her very own mother as a two-year-old child in 1913 and was raised by an elderly couple who only had a son who was about 35 years older.
Mom grew up working extremely hard on a farm that had no modern conveniences. Mom still managed to graduate from school and remained on the farm until she was 21. At this time she purchased a farm across the road from where she grew up and operated this large farm until her death at age 86 in 1997.
Mom loved her farm life and never regretted the hard work and never once did we ever hear you say “I wish I had done things differently.” A lesson I learned from my mother was “whatever life hands you — make the best of it.”
This year let us treat mom to a dinner away from her kitchen. There are many local restaurants close to home to visit. I found through the years that if I invited mom to my house for dinner then she would show up with several foods that she had made. Just decide to pick her up and go to a favorite eatery of hers for a nice dinner where everyone can relax and reminisce while having dinner.
Pre-arrange to return to your home or another sibling’s home to have a homemade or store-bought dessert. This is a good opportunity to sit with mom and think about the days gone by and the stories involved in raising a family, comparing days long gone to the present days is always very interesting.
When I speak and recall Mother’s Day there are many definitions of a mom or mother. We can refer to this person as our birth mother, adopted mother, stepmother, a sister who replaced your mother, an aunt, a grandmother, a close family friend who stepped in to help, a father who served as both parents — it does not matter who they are but what does matter is they were or still are there to fill those shoes of a loving adult guiding your life forward. My mom was a blessing, and her love and guidance will forever be treasured by all who knew her as “mom,” “grandmother,” “great-grandmother” or “Miss Laurie.”
Now let’s make those desserts!
EASY PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE
3 tablespoons butter melted 1/3 cup packed brown sugar, 9 canned unsweetened pineapple slices, 9 maraschino cherries halves, 2/3 cup sugar, 2/3 cup fat-free milk, 3 tablespoons canola oil.
Pour butter into a 9-in. square baking pan; sprinkle with brown sugar. Arrange pineapple slices in a single layer in the pan; place cherry halves in the center of pineapple slices; set aside.
In a large bowl, beat the sugar, milk, oil, egg and extracts until well blended. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into sugar mixture until blended. Pour into the prepared pan.
Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Immediately invert onto a serving plate. Serve warm.
CLASSIC COUNTRY POUND CAKE
3 cups superfine or granulated sugar, 1 ½ cups unsalted butter, at room temperature, 6 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature, 4 large eggs, at room temperature, 2 large egg yolks, at room temperature, ¼ cup half-and-half, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon salt.
Preheat the oven to 300ºF with an oven rack in the center of oven. Grease and flour a 10-inch (14-cup) Bundt pan.
Leave the eggs, butter, and cream cheese out at room temperature for about an hour before mixing. This is important, because adding cold eggs to softened butter and cream cheese will create a lumpy batter.
Beat sugar, butter and cream cheese with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on medium-high speed until very fluffy and pale in color, 5 to 7 minutes.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating on low speed just until yellow disappears after each addition. Add egg yolks, half-and-half, and vanilla, and beat on low speed just until blended.
Stir together flour and salt in a medium bowl; gradually add to butter mixture in three batches, beating on low speed just until blended after each addition, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed.
Remove bowl from stand, and scrape batter from paddle. Using a spatula, stir batter once by hand, scraping sides and bottom to incorporate any unmixed batter. Spoon batter into the prepared pan, and gently tap the pan on the counter to release any large air bubbles.
Bake in a preheated oven until the cake is golden and a long wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 1 hour and 20 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes; remove cake from pan, and cool completely on wire rack before slicing and serving, about 2 hours.
BISHOPVILLE BANANA PUDDING
This was always a favorite no matter what time of year in our house. If us kids didn’t eat all the vanilla wafers!
1/3 cup all-purpose flour, dash of salt, 2 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk, 1 (14-oz.) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk, 2 egg yolks, lightly beaten, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 3 cups sliced ripe bananas, 48 vanilla wafers, 4 egg whites, 1/4 cup sugar.
Preheat the oven to 325°.
Combine flour and salt in a medium saucepan. Gradually stir in 1% milk, sweetened condensed milk, and yolks, and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened.
Remove from heat; stir in vanilla, Layer 3 banana slices, 3½ Tbsp. pudding, and 3 vanilla wafers in each of 8 (1-cup) ramekins or ovenproof glass dishes. Top each with 6 banana slices, 3½ Tbsp. pudding, and 3 vanilla wafers.
Beat egg whites at high speed with an electric mixer until foamy. Add sugar, 1 Tbsp. at a time, beating until stiff peaks form and sugar dissolves (2 to 4 minutes). Spread about ½ cup meringue over each pudding.
Bake at 325° for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Let cool for 30 minutes.
COCONUT CREAM PIE
1/2 (14.1-oz.) package pie crusts, refrigerated, 1⁄2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup cornstarch, 2 cups half-and-half, 4 egg yolks, 3 tablespoons butter, 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut, 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided, 2 cups whipping cream, 1/3 cup sugar. Garnish: toasted coconut.
Place 1 pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate according to package directions; fold edges under, crimp, and prick bottom and sides of pie crust using a fork. Bake a one-crust pie following package instructions.
Combine ½ cup sugar and cornstarch in a heavy saucepan. Whisk together half-and-half and egg yolks. Gradually whisk egg into sugar mixture; bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Boil for 1 minute; remove from heat. Stir in butter, 1 cup coconut, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Place plastic wrap directly on pan to cover and let stand for 30 minutes.
Spoon custard mixture into crust, cover and chill for 30 minutes or until set. Using an electric mixer, beat whipping cream at high speed until foamy; gradually add cup sugar and remaining 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla, beating until soft peaks form. Pipe or spread whipped cream over pie filling. Garnish with toasted coconut if desired.
STRAWBERRY COUNTRY CAKE
3/4 cup unsalted butter (1-1/2 sticks) at room temperature, 2 cups sugar, 4 extra-large eggs at room temperature, 3/4 cup sour cream at room temperature, 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest, 1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest, 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 teaspoon baking soda.
For the filling for each cake: 1 cup heavy whipping cream (1/2 pint), chilled, 3 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract,1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour two 8-inch cake pans
Cream the butter and sugar on high speed until light and fluffy in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. On medium speed, add the eggs, one at a time, then the sour cream, zests, and vanilla, scraping down the bowl as needed. Mix well.
Sift together the flour, cornstarch, salt, and baking soda. On low speed, slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and combine just until smooth.
Pour the batter evenly into the pans, smooth the tops with a spatula, and bake in the center of the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool in the pans for 30 minutes, then remove to wire racks and let cool to room temperature.
To make the filling for one cake, whip the cream by hand or in a mixer until firm; add the sugar and vanilla. Slice one of the cakes in half with a long, sharp knife. Place the bottom slice of the cake on a serving platter, spread with half of the whipped cream, and scatter with sliced strawberries. Cover with the top slice of the cake and spread with the remaining cream. Decorate with strawberries.
