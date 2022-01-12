Old Testament King David apparently struggled more times than once with the “second fiddle” position. As God’s hand picked supreme ruler, David wore his truest emotions on his sleeve. One colorful confession is found in Psalm 115:1, “Not to us, O Lord, not to us, but to Your Name be the glory.”
Interesting! Not once, but twice David says “not to us.” I don’t think the king was hard of hearing, but I do wonder if King David need to hear himself say it again? Perhaps. “The glory is not supposed to go to us — not to us.” As long as every spotlights and sound effects is shining on the Lord only — everybody will be happy … here and over there! Amazing and awesome God should get all the credit. Always.
Prophet Jeremiah asked a similar probing question in Jeremiah 45:5. “Should you then seek great things for yourself?” I love how Jeremiah followed up his sober warning, “Seek them not.” Jeremiah knew God sober warnings, “I am the Lord. That is My name. And My glory I will not give to another.”
Easier stated than adopted, right? All of us know how tempting it is to grab a little glory. After we’ve made a really-good impression (and we know it) sneaky, pride-filled temptation rises up: “Hey, look at me, aren’t I something?” That’s when God has to “weigh in” with His reality check.
Apostle Paul also wrestled with this sneaky temptation. He minced no words when writing to the churches in Corinth. “What do you have that you did not receive from God?” (1 Corinthians 4:7) And then again in his second letter, Paul writes with a neon highlighter: “Our only power and success comes from God.” (2 Corinthians 4:7)
Sadly enough, people addicted to attention and applause reverse equation for favor with God and man John the Baptizer offers: “He (Jesus) must increase; I must decrease.” Scriptures are full of people who let pride become their subtle destroyer. As soon as God started to use them, they forgot who was moving around the puzzle pieces. Their short-term success was a gift from God, not a solo-flight achievement.
Thank you for fine tuning the sounds of praise and waves of glory last year. Our new normals have not been easy. Thank you for reminding your soul when the favor and glory falls in 2022 — serving with a heart like Jesus is all about living like Jesus! Thank you for reassuring your heart. All the good things God has given … and all the good things God has done — will be used as spotlights for the only Savior and star in this show. As heaven’s dream team and unsung heroes and let’s continue to speak truth in love — “Not to us, O Lord, not to us, but to Your Name be the glory.”
